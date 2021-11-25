In 2022, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will begin a much-needed redrafting of the Northeast Frederick County Land Use Plan that will guide business and residential development in this important area of the county that will be the county’s economic development and tax base breadbasket as we move deeper into the 21st Century.
In order to allow for citizen involvement in the development of this plan, the board will soon appoint a citizens’ committee to oversee development and drafting of this plan.
That’s a good idea, but apparently the board has decided that one and only one supervisor out of the seven members, namely Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter (R-Stonewall) will personally choose all members of this citizens’ committee. That’s wrong. The Northeast Frederick County Land Use Plan is important to the entire county and for that reason all seven supervisors should have the right to appoint their constituents to this important body.
Jill Anderson
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.