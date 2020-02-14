It was recently announced that Rush Limbaugh, aka "Foolboy No. 2", is suffering from advanced lung cancer. He has been a cigar smoker for many years and he uses cigars as props on his asinine talk show.
Several years ago he went on a pro-smoking rant on his radio show downplaying the risks that have been proven smokers take in indulging in their habit. In fact, he is quoted as saying at the time that smokers are no more at risk of serious health issues from smoking than are people who eat carrots. (I suspect he thinks most liberals are carrot-eaters.) That's the sort of stupid, irresponsible, smart-ass remark that one would expect from a leading conservative spokesman like Foolboy No. 2.
I wonder what this world-class jerk now thinks, at least in private, about the risks of smoking.
Listen up fans! If he is still in denial he might appreciate a few boxes of his favorite prop.
