A letter sent to Dana Hand Evans , Director of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley:
Thank you very much for taking the time to respond to my note. While the information you provided was informative, it only reinforced my opposition. You mention that the trails were not extended onto this property because of neighbor concerns. I assume this was an effort to be a good neighbor. Is being a good neighbor not an option when millions of dollars are involved? What happens 5 years from now when someone offers millions of dollars for 5 acres of cattle pasture along Amherst Street? Will that 5 acres be deemed under performing? I would like to show you that I am not just a complainer by committing 1000 dollars towards the construction of primitive trails on this property. This would be a be good neighbor compromise. As I stated before, the sale of this property will end my future support. Please forward this email to the GGBF Board of Directors.
Sincerely,
David R. Jackson
Clear Brook
