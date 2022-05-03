The discussion of books at last week’s Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting was disconcerting.
The first excerpt read into record was inappropriate for students under age 17. The writing style aimed to tantalize and produce sexual gratification in the reader. It sounded like novels featuring corseted women in the embrace of Fabio on their front covers. Indeed, the book in question, "A Court of Mist and Fury," is the second book in a fantasy/romance series.
However, this title wasn’t mentioned in the discussion. Instead, its content was linked to much more serious books like "Lucky, Crank and Sold," which address topics like rape, addiction and trafficking. These books don’t glorify or glamorize their topics. Adult content is meant to inform, not thrill, the reader.
While many students don’t suffer such dark experiences, some do. These books help students feel less isolated. Even students unscathed by these issues benefit from access to books that foster empathy for people with different experiences.
High school librarians work to ensure their collections represent the school population and connect to the school curriculum (sexual assault awareness/prevention is in the health curriculum). Because librarians are human, there might be an inappropriate book among the thousands of books on the shelves. There exists a process for challenging such books. Reading a salacious excerpt at a public meeting in order to demonize other necessary books that deal with tough issues and represent often-marginalized students is inappropriate, unnecessary and unhelpful.
Karen Contreras
JWHS English Teacher
