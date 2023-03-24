At the end of last Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Mr. Ludwig once again accused the schools of spending $7.2 million on the old Aylor Middle School before it was surplussed back to the county. On multiple occasions, Mr. Ludwig, along with the other Supervisors, has been given an explanation of what transpired with that $7.2 million. This is clearly a repeated attempt on his part to raise false suspicions on the fiscal integrity of the school system.
The $7.2 million in question were ESSER funds. ESSER funds are not local dollars and they can only be spent on very specific projects, including renovations to enhance circulation and air quality and to address learning loss as a result of the pandemic. The FCPS finance staff has repeated again and again that $7.2 million was not spent on the old Aylor. Mr. Ludwig then asked if the money wasn’t spent on the old Aylor, what happened to it? Well, Mr. Ludwig, as finance staff has also shared with you, the bulk of that money is being spent to replace the HVAC system at Armel Elementary. Again, because these are ESSER funds, using them to replace an antiquated HVAC system meets the specific spending criteria for these funds.
So after multiple explanations, does Mr. Ludwig just not understand? Or, is he knowingly perpetuating a lie to try to undermine the integrity of the school system? Either way, I find his behavior disgraceful.
Lora Jarrell
Stephens City
