A June 25 Star front-page article from the Associated Press contained the following quote from President Trump:
"The supreme leader of Iran is the one who is ultimately responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime."
By this reasoning, President Trump is "ultimately responsible" for hostile actions taken by his administration. Unfortunately, many of these hostile actions seem to be directed against the one group that is held in universal esteem as heroes -- our military veterans! Although Trump himself is not a veteran, it is still puzzling that he takes deliberate, pointed, and unnecessary actions against them.
Here are a few examples:
• Insulting grieving Gold Star families and war widows. (Khizr Khan family)
• Insulting POWs. (John McCain)
• Forcing children of fallen heroes to now pay a "kiddie tax" on their benefits under the new tax bill.
• Trying to discourage election boards from counting ballots from active duty troops deployed overseas (Florida).
• Deploying troops at the southern border to suffer over the Christmas holidays.
• Dismantling financial protections against predatory lenders who target the military (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau).
• Refusing to pay honor at a war memorial due to a slight rain.
• Cutting off child support to his own daughter if she decides to enter the military (prenuptial agreement with Marla Maples).
If we follow President Trump's logic and consider him "ultimately responsible" for the actions of his administration, then perhaps he should be held accountable.
