Despite Margaret Hobble’s letter to the editor on Friday, June 14, voting in either the Republican or the Democratic primary does NOT deprive one of the right to either support or vote for a general election candidate of the opposing party.
Virginia has an open primary system, and per Virginia state code 24.2-530, any qualified voter can vote in whichever primary they choose, as long as they only vote in one primary. Any pledge that the Republican party asks one to sign regarding their "intention" to vote in the general election is NOT legally binding, and will NOT “have a negative effect on your ability to vote in future local elections", as Ms. Hobble claims.
In the United States of America, we have the constitutionally guaranteed freedom to support and vote for the candidates of our own choosing, and we have the right to change our minds. Any claims to the otherwise reek of voter suppression.
