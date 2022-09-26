Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis have announced they will face off in a series of debates and forums in the 6th Congressional District race.
The two candidates have agreed to debate each other at forums sponsored by:
• The American Association of University Women and the Friends of Handley Library at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Handley Library in Winchester.
• The Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce in Lexington at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.
“After much anticipation, and waiting, Congressman Cline announced the debates and forums as to which he has accepted invitations to — it’s a shame there are not more, especially in Roanoke and in more rural areas of the district. I have been invited to two of the three events that he has accepted,” Lewis said in a news release announcing the debates. “It is important that we give the voters of the 6th district the opportunity to learn the priorities, actions, and solutions that every candidate in the 6th has to offer.”
In addition to the two debates with Lewis, Cline will also participate in a forum with the Small Business Freedom Alliance in Frederick County at 8 a.m. Oct. 12.
“I appreciate these invitations to speak directly with voters about the issues that are having the greatest impact on their lives," Cline said in a news release. "Right now, Virginians are struggling under an economy in recession and the worst inflation in generations. Parents are concerned about politics infiltrating their children’s classrooms and the rising crime wave sweeping the nation. I look forward to addressing how we can solve these crises by focusing on fiscal conservatism, limited government, and individual liberty.”
The recently redrawn 6th District encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke.
Lewis, a mental health professional, lives in Waynesboro.
Cline, who lives in Botetourt County, defeated Lewis for the congressional seat in 2018. Before serving in Congress, Cline served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018. He had a private law practice before being elected to Congress.
Early voting in Virginia began Friday at local registrar offices. Election Day is Nov. 8.
