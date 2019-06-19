Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions is adding another industry recognized course offering to its Middletown campus this fall.
The heavy equipment operator course, complete with state-of-the-art simulators, is part of the WorkForce Solutions initiative at the college, which began offering statewide industrial credential programs for heavy equipment operators in 2017, beginning at its Vint Hill campus.
So far about 100 students have gone through the program on that campus.
“The students received the program quite well,” said Carlene Hurdle, Fauquier campus Workforce director.
Students are trained to work on a variety of contractor equipment and trucks used for demolition, earth moving, trench digging, road building and site grading in the construction and transportation industries. They use simulators at the Vint Hill location.
“The students love showing off what they can do on the simulators,” Hurdle said.
The program at the Middletown campus will offer the training on simulators to complement classes.
Heavy equipment operators are in high demand and earn a median salary of $45,890 a year.
The program comes with a guarantee that students in the program will have an interview with local construction companies.
Two-thirds of the student tuition is covered through Fastforward funding, said Sally Voth, LFCC spokesperson.
For more information or to register, call 540-868-7021 or visit lfccworkforce.com/HEO
