MIDDLETOWN — More students will be able to receive an education at Lord Fairfax Community College thanks to the generosity of area individuals, businesses, nonprofits and even college employees.
Their generosity – representing $130,000 in total giving – has enabled the LFCC Educational Foundation to establish nine brand-new scholarships this year.
“We are very grateful to donors in our community who invest in our students and our college through scholarships,” LFCC Foundation Executive Director Liv Heggoy said in a news release. “Many of our students are working, going to college, and raising a family. Our younger students are trying to save for the cost of university tuition after they transfer.”
The newly-established scholarships are:
Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship
As a long-time employer in Front Royal, Axalta is committed to helping local students from diverse backgrounds become the next generation of scientists, engineers, and manufacturers. The company’s scholarship will support students who are enrolled in STEM or trades programs, as well as residents of Warren County, first-generation students, and those with financial need.
Beltane Scholarship
Kerry and Stephen Kilpatrick are both community college graduates, and Kerry is a librarian at the Fauquier Campus. Their scholarship will support a full- or part-time student, and preference will be given to students with financial need.
Dual Enrollment Scholarship for Fauquier and Rappahannock County
The scholarship will support high school students in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties who are enrolled in college-level courses through LFCC and have financial need.
John R. Rice Memorial Scholarship
Established by the Nerangis Management Corp., this scholarship honors the legacy of John Rice and his 40-year career with McDonald’s. It will support students enrolled at the Middletown Campus who are employed at an eligible McDonald’s restaurant (two in Front Royal and six in Winchester owned by the Nerangis Management Corp.).
Judy Fogle Teacher Education Scholarship
Established by the Virginia Beta Iota Chapter (Winchester) of Alpha Delta Kappa — an international honorary sorority for women educators — this scholarship supports students who are enrolled in LFCC’s education program and plan to pursue an education degree at a four-year college or university.
Navy Federal Credit Union Scholarship
With an operations center in Winchester, NFCU is pleased to support students enrolled at LFCC, particularly those who have demonstrated a commitment to service and leadership, and those with financial need. Additional criteria include a preference for active-duty military, veterans, or military dependents.
Patrick Allen Duff Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Established by LFCC Professor Brent L. Kendrick, this scholarship honors the legacy of Allen Duff, who was an educator and a certified surgical technologist, most recently with Valley Health’s Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. The scholarship will support students enrolled in the health sciences, with preference given to those enrolled in the surgical technologist program.
Physical Therapist Assistant Scholarship
Students enrolled in the Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program will benefit from this scholarship, thanks to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education and the generosity of Page County resident Patricia Dougans. Preference will be given to Page County residents.
William C. “Bill” Daniel (’91) Dual Enrollment Scholarship
The scholarship will support high school students who are enrolled in college-level courses through LFCC and have financial need, with first preference given to Clarke County High School students. Established by Mary Costello Daniel, this scholarship honors Bill Daniel’s service to LFCC on the College Board and his dedication to students throughout his 30-year career in education.
For more information about these scholarships or the LFCC Foundation’s scholarship program, contact LFCC Foundation Executive Director Liv Heggoy at 540-868-4091 or lheggoy@lfcc.edu
The LFCC Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. To make a gift to support scholarships, visit lfcc.edu/donate.
