MIDDLETOWN — Lord Fairfax Community College graduate Luna Chiarito challenged her fellow graduates to “show up for those that matter.”
Chiarito, the Class of 2022's commencement speaker at Saturday’s ceremony on the LFCC campus, said her family never would have expected her to stand up and speak in front of a graduating class before she moved to Shenandoah County from Italy a few years ago. But she said she stepped out of her comfort zone because the Class of 2022 matters to her.
“Be there to listen, be there to celebrate their joys and success, be there to share their stresses and frustrations your friends and family face,” said Chiarito, who earned her associate’s degree in general studies. “Next, I encourage you to continue to dream about your future.”
Chiarito moved to Shenandoah County from Italy about five years ago after meeting her husband — a Shenandoah County native — on a backpacking trip. The two wed in 2018, and she enrolled at LFCC in 2019. She said those events played a vital part in her pursuing dreams, which she is still figuring out along the way.
“I am so proud of all of us, for being here today, for finishing our programs and celebrating our accomplishments,” Chiarito said. “If there is one thing I’ve learned over the last few years, it’s that the easy way is not always the best way and if you want something bad enough, you can do it.”
Chiarito lastly challenged her fellow graduates to continue pushing through challenges, taking risks, and enjoying what life has to offer.
Saturday’s commencement ceremony marked the 51st graduating class from the college.
The LFCC Class of 2022 consisted of 967 graduates, including 40 from Clarke County, 228 from Frederick County, 106 from Shenandoah County, 87 from Warren County and 114 from Winchester.
Kim Blosser, LFCC's president, said during the ceremony that commencement is her “favorite day of the year," noting that students have put in hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of hours of hard work, sacrifice and dedication to get their degrees and certificates.
“This is what it’s all about — recognizing our outstanding graduates and the hard work that has brought them to this place,” she said.
Blosser noted that the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with much of the Class of 2022's time at LFCC. She commended the graduates and staff for powering through those tough times.
“Thank you for the resilience, grace and compassion you have demonstrated,” Blosser said. “Whatever your journey entails and wherever it takes you next, you have earned this moment.”
Emma Hockman and Elayna Caron were awarded the Outstanding Graduate awards for the Middletown and Fauquier campuses, respectively.
Those receiving College Board medallions of recognition, which are presented to citizens who have contributed to the mission of the college, were also recognized at Saturday’s commencement. Those included Frank E. Borleske, Dr. Glenn DuBois, Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons and Dr. Colin Greene. William “Bill” Lewis and Ramon Selove were also honored with the Professors Emeriti awards, which honors LFCC faculty members’ exceptional service and contribution to the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.