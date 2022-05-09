MIDDLETOWN — Lord Fairfax Community College will hold two graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Commencement for health professions students will be at 2 p.m. Friday on the Middletown campus, 173 Skirmisher Lane, with pinning ceremonies following at 4 p.m. Commencement for all other students will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Middletown campus. All events will take place outside, rain or shine.
“The Class of 2022 is graduating 50 years after our very first commencement ceremony in 1972, and we’re so thrilled we get to celebrate in person together after virtual ceremonies in 2020 and 2021,” said Sally Voth, LFCC's public relations coordinator. “Last year, we were able to add scheduled diploma walks, which we all enjoyed, but we are looking forward to having our graduates gather together this year.”
The graduating class has 967 students, including 40 from Clarke County, 228 from Frederick County, 106 from Shenandoah County, 87 from Warren County and 114 from Winchester.
Graduates can reserve five electronic tickets for the seated area and five electronic tickets for the general admission area.
Guests should enter the college through the Toxopeus Welcome Center at the front of Fairfax Hall. They can enter the commencement area one hour before the ceremony begins. Anyone not seated by the time the processional begins must wait until the graduates are on the field before entering.
Those with seated tickets will be directed to the ceremony site where ushers will assist them to the chairs. Those with general admission tickets will need to bring their own seats or blanket.
Campus parking lots will be open for free parking. Handicap accessible and special-assistance parking is available by emailing commencement@lfcc.edu. Parking maps are available at lfcc.edu/commencement.
A professional photographer will capture as many graduates walking off the stage as possible, but a photograph of every graduate is not guaranteed, according to LFCC's website. Photos will be posted online and available for free downloads.
