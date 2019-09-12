MIDDLETOWN — Lord Fairfax Community College is hosting its first Benefit for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The show will be hosted by Russell Rinker, a professional actor and musician who has been taking part in LFCC performances since he was just a preschooler.
“The benefit will have kind of a cabaret format,” says Rinker, who was a longtime member of the world-famous Blue Man Group and has performed with the Los Angeles Opera and was in the national tour of “Amazing Grace.”
The show will also feature some musical skits and comedy. Among the featured artists are Side Pony, George Hoffman and Elizabeth Albert.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund. Ludwick retired this year after 45 years at LFCC teaching English, speech and theater.
She started the tradition of performing arts shows at the college more than 40 years ago, starting with faculty and staff she pressed into the acts, and growing to incorporate many members of the community.
Tickets for the show are $20, and must be purchased in advance. The evening will include door prizes, free snacks and a cash bar.
To get tickets, or to find out more about donating to the performing arts fund, call 540-868-4077 or visit www.lfcc.edu/donate.
