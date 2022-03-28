Lord Fairfax Community College announced the launch of new drone courses coming to the campus starting this fall.
Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, are being used in many industries. Computer science professor Melissa Stange is leading the program to train those interested in learning how to pilot drones, according to a news release by LFCC.
Stange has been a full-time professor with LFCC since 2015 and leads the computer science and cybersecurity programs at the school. According to LFCC, Stange began participating in the Improving Pathways into the Geospatial and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Technician Workforce (GeoTed-UAS) project earlier this winter.
“They have a faculty initiative institute where they ask for community college faculty and other people who want to learn about drones," Stange said. "That's how I got started with this."
The Virginia Space Grant offered what they called innovative projects to help get people started with programs like these and LFCC was awarded the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant.
“It was a $14,000 grant to get us started. That is going to cover a lot of the summer camps, scholarships for students to take drone classes and for community drone day,” said Stange.
All of the webinars, courses and scholarships are open to all students at LFCC. There will be summer camps in June open to ages 13-15 and July open to ages 16-18. To register for webinars, camps, or scholarships visit https://lfcc.edu/drone-courses-fall-2022/females-take-flight.
The programs are open to boys and and girls, but there is a push by the school to encourage more women to enroll in these programs. According to the release, “about 7 percent of certified remote pilots are female, with the highest proportion being women ages 25-34.”
The UAS technology is growing and evolving rapidly which is beginning to serve many different purposes for a lot of industries. Stange says cities such as Winchester are already testing out drone technology to see how drones can start being utilized for specific purposes that can benefit the city.
According to the release, the coursework in these drone courses will consist of training students for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)-approved commercial operations as remote pilots and prepare them for the relevant FAA exam. Some additional courses that will be offered include maintenance for drones, mission planning, flight data management, geospatial technology and more.
“We’re gonna educate them through safety procedures and then we’re gonna get them TRUST (The Recreational UAS Safety Test) certified,” Stange said. “We’ll make sure they’re well prepared.”
There will be at least four different professors teaching these courses in the drone program at LFCC and there are limited spots for students to enroll in these courses. Registration of courses for current students opens March 28 and registration opens April 4 for new students.
For more information on the drone courses starting this fall at LFCC, visit https://lfcc.edu/drone-courses-fall-2022/. Anyone with questions about the program or registration, should contact Stange at mstange@lfcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.