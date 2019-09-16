Lord Fairfax Community College has entered into a transfer agreement with Radford University that allows local students pursuing a career in chemistry to transfer without losing credits.
LFCC students interested in earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry can now begin with two years of schooling at the local college to earn an associate degree and complete the final two years at Radford University’s Artis College of Science and Technology.
This type of agreement is known at the school as a 2+2 program.
The agreement will allow students graduating from LFCC to pursue chemistry concentrations in five areas, including biochemistry, forensic chemistry, and advanced professional chemist, according to a press release from LFCC.
The agreement fits into the school strategic plan.
“The college is working very hard to create seamless pathways for students from our community college degree programs directly into specific majors at various universities,” President Kim Blosser stated in an email.
“Lord Fairfax has many guaranteed admissions agreements with university partners, but this takes it a step further by giving students a direct path into their chosen major. These 2+2 agreements outline the exact classes a student needs so that he or she can finish their associate and bachelor’s degrees in four years, ensuring our students don’t waste any of their money on unnecessary classes, “ Blosser stated.
The agreement was recently signed by LFCC Vice President of Academic and Students Affairs Karen Kellison; LFCC Dean of Science, Engineering Math and Health Ia Gomez; Artis College Dean J. Orion Rogers, and Artis College Chemistry Department Chair Christine Hermann.
Most of these agreements take several months to a year to get in place. It involves faculty from both LFCC and the university meeting and aligning degree program with their specific major, in this case, a chemistry major, Blosser stated. The faculty and deans develop the framework for the agreement and work out any questions related to specific courses, and then it gets approved by each institution’s chief academic officer. It is then that a signing can take place, she stated.
