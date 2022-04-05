The Spring Follies will return to Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown this month to perform a family-friendly 1960s variety show.
The show on April 9 and 10 will feature a live band and local talent to tell jokes, perform skits and provide music from the era.
“We’re always excited, but this year especially,” said Musical Director Russell Rinker.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Follies had to skip its usual yearly performance in 2021, but Rinker said everyone’s excited to be back this year.
“The Follies has been such a staple [and a] local tradition now for over 40 years,” Rinker said.
“People are just wanting to get back to the things that they love and the things that they miss.”
Those who have seen past shows may notice a more cohesive element to this year’s production, he said.
Often, the skits weave into the music, he said, which offers less transition time and makes everything more seamless.
“I will host and MC,” Rinker said, “but it’s going to be a little looser and more fun.”
One element he’s especially looking forward to is a wall of doors and panels like on the TV show “Laugh-In,” where performers can open doors, ask each other questions and tell jokes.
Russell built the set piece with his father and said the sketch will include adults and children.
“That’s one thing I love so much about the show is just people getting a chance to perform [in] a very warm environment,” Russell said.
The Follies, which sometimes performs in late winter and sometimes in spring, based on Russell’s schedule, managed to put on its 2020 production of 1950s sketches before the pandemic started.
That was the first year they stopped offering a pre-show with food and games, he said.
“We just didn’t have the resources and the support to do it,” he said.
Another recent change is the move from the campus theater to the larger Corron Community Development Center, which allows the performers to spread out more.
It’s an atmosphere that reminds him of the former campus building that the Follies used in the early years when the shows would pull in 600-800 audience members.
In recent years, the Follies performed in the school theater, but with space for only about 250 people all crammed in, Rinker said, it’s become a little too small for them.
Corron allows for more people to come, “and room to kind of play,” he said.
“I think it’s going to be great,” he said of the move.
“I think it will very likely be the new home of the show as it continues.”
Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 9 and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 10 in the Corron Community Development Center. Admission is $5 at the door. Children 6 and younger get in free.
For more information or to ask questions, email thespringfollies@gmail.com.
