WINCHESTER — Frederick County resident Victoria Kidd never thought she’d see the day when lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people were protected from employment discrimination.
But that day finally came Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars job discrimination because of sex and other factors, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.
“I think the key thing is that this is undeniably one of the single-most important Supreme Court rulings that we will firsthand see in our lifetime, hands down,” said Kidd, a downtown Winchester business owner and longtime LGBTQ activist. “The implications are absolutely massive. It’s another step towards equality, but it’s also a step toward righting a wide range of wrongs. Now we have all of these social questions to address in regards to rethinking what we have accepted from our employers and for employers to rethink what they have to do in terms of fostering a greater level of acceptance within their workplaces. This is a huge, huge ruling.”
Kidd, who is bisexual, said that in 2005, while living in Ohio, she was was fired from her job as a regional supervisor for a large health care company over her sexual orientation. She said the experience changed the course of her life, and how she felt about herself as a person and as a professional. She said she did not want to feel that way ever again. She now owns the Hideaway Cafe, which provides a safe space for LGBTQ people.
“I think widespread discrimination shapes all aspects of LGBTQ people’s lives,” Kidd said. “And to live as a person who falls within one of those pieces of the LGBTQ community, you see it literally everywhere. But the fundamental necessity of work and making a living, I suggest it makes workplace protections absolutely critical. Everyone should take offense to hardworking people being under threat of being fired for a core aspect of their identity. You should be judged on your performance and your capacity for fulfilling work responsibilities, not for who you are married to, not for the color of your skin, not for where you were born or your gender identity, so forth. Those should be fundamentally off the table in terms of whether or not to terminate an individual.”
Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz said he was “truly overwhelmed and overjoyed” by the Supreme Court decision.
“As a gay man, it is comforting that I can bring my partner to a work function or speak about that great vacation we just returned from and not fear retaliation,” Diaz said.
“The protections this grants to members of the LGBTQ+ community are long overdue and this is just one more step toward equality,” Diaz said. “However, this is only one more battle won. Now we must work toward ending other forms of discrimination of not only the LGBTQ+ community, but all minorities.”
Stephens City Town Council candidate Julia Young, who is bisexual, said while the ruling is a “momentous victory,” she is mostly interested to see how it will impact the ability to enforce section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, following a move by the Trump administration on Friday that overturned Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health insurance and health care. As a result, the Department of Health and Human Services says it will enforce sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”
“As much of a victory as this ruling is on many levels, it is I think most important to note the potential impact that it will have on the ability of HHS to enforce their ruling on section 1557,” Young said.
For local attorney Georgia Andrews, who founded the Winchester Pride celebration after Virginia lawmakers struck down legislation to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination, the ruling “is long overdue that the LGBTQ community be afforded the same protection as everyone else.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, who has fought for LGBTQ protections, applauded the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today the Supreme Court sent a clear message that you cannot be fired because of who you are or who you love in America,” Wexton said in a statement to The Star. “This historic ruling was a hard-fought victory for the LGBTQ community and it should be celebrated. However, in much of the country, LGBTQ Americans can still be legally denied access to housing, credit, education, and much more. As recently as last week, the Trump administration quietly pushed forward discriminatory policies that would jeopardize access to health care for LGBTQ people and give federally funded shelters a license to discriminate against transgender individuals.”
“In the wake of today’s decisive ruling,” Wexton continued, “the Senate should vote on the bipartisan Equality Act immediately.”
While pleased with the Supreme Court’s ruling, Kidd said she is sad that Aimee Stephens — a transgender woman whose lawsuit resulted in Monday’s decision — did not live to see the outcome. Stephens was fired from her job as a funeral director in Garden City, Michigan, after she wrote a letter to her coworkers about her decision to have sex reassignment surgery. She died last month due to complications related to kidney disease.
“She’s incredibly important to LGBTQ people and I hope her legacy doesn’t get lost in the celebrations of this,” Kidd said.
(1) comment
Amazing that it wasn't a 9-0 decision. Kavanaugh whiffed saying that they are not making law; however, this is a case of judicial review expanding the interpretation of the law. Alito and Thomas tried to make the excuse that Scalia would have ruled otherwise. Amazing the lengths people will go to avoid being branded as bigoted when the solution is so much simpler.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.