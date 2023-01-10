WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System is hosting a campaign to promote wellness called “Start the Year Off WELL with Your Library."
The campaign runs through the end of February and will be held at all three branches: Bowman Library, Clarke County Library and Handley Library.
There is no charge to participate in any of the programs, which are as follows:
• Go with the Flow Yoga. Move, breathe and stretch with this all levels yoga flow for adults. Bring a yoga mat and any other props you may need. Space is limited, arrive 15 minutes early to claim your spot. Taught by Christina Rash, who is a teacher at Shine Yoga. Classes are on these Thursdays:
- Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., Handley Library
- Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
- Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
- Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
- Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
- Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
- Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m., Bowman Library
• Try Pilates with the "Unwind Your Spine" series. Join instructors from Carriage House Pilates & Wellness to learn some practical exercises to reverse "tech neck," access deep core muscles to stabilize your spine and posture, and improve your balance for life. Each workshop's focus will be the same, but exercises may vary. All skill levels are welcome. Registration encouraged.
- Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m., Handley Library
- Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m., Handley Library
- Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m., Handley Library
- Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m., Handley Library
• Join the new Sip & Stitch Program every Tuesday in January at the Clarke branch at 1 p.m. Stitching is an effective way to improve creativity and mindfulness while reducing stress. Make new friends and share your work. If you prefer the Bowman branch, join Sit and Stitch every Friday at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.handleyregional.org/librarywellness.
