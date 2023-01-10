The Winchester Regional Airport Authority and Handley Regional Library System have solidified a partnership that will bring story time to a unique location each month: the airport's main terminal at 491 Airport Road in Frederick County.
Landing strips will be in the foreground as books are read to roll out a new opportunity for young minds interested in flight. The first session of "Story Time at the Airport" is 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Ben Garrand, youth services assistant at Bowman Library, will lead the sessions, which are free to attend.
Books shared with children will focus on flight, planes and travel. Five to seven books have already been selected.
Nicholas Sabo, executive director of the general aviation airport, said airport officials approached the library system with the idea.
"Airports and aircraft can be fun and interesting, but most people only experience them in the heavily-regulated environment of commercial airports," Sabo said. "We are looking at intentional ways to give the community exposure to what we do."
The sessions will give participants an opportunity to encounter aircraft, with the possibility of "sitting in a cockpit to see what it is like," Sabo added.
“'Story Time at the Airport' fits nicely with the airport’s desire to connect with the community in new and meaningful ways,” Winchester Regional Airport Authority Chairman Bill Pifer stated in a press release.
The library system, which consists of Handley Library in Winchester, Bowman Library near Stephens City and the Clarke County Library in Berryville, regularly hosts a variety of story times.
Donna Hughes, who heads the system's Youth Services Division, said, "The exciting venue will capture the imagination of the kids and give us a new opportunity to share information about the resources available through our robust system of libraries."
For more information about the airport, visit www.flyokv.com. For more information about the Handley Regional Library System, visit www.handleyregional.org/.
