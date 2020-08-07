STEPHENS CITY — The Friends of Handley Library used book sale begins Monday, but patrons will find a few changes this time.
The Friends hold a used book sale two or three times a year at Bowman Library to raise money for programming, new books and other items for all three library branches. But the spring sale had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Now that library branches are back open, the Friends group, along with Handley Regional Library System, has developed a way to hold a book sale that will help keep staff and visitors safe.
And because it’s not the typical used book sale that patrons are familiar with, the library is calling it the “Expect the Unexpected Used Book Sale.”
One big change is that patrons will need to make an appointment to shop with a one-hour time limit. To make an appointment, call Barbara Dickinson, executive director of the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System, at 540-662-9041 ext. 31 or email friends@handleyregional.org.
Another change is that the book sale will last for two weeks to give everyone plenty of time to stop by Bowman Library and browse through the books. The sale runs through Aug. 22.
But not all books will be available all the time. Book selections will start with nonfiction titles only (poetry, history, nature, cookbooks, biographies, military history, classics, literature, health, financial literacy, armchair travel, gardening, and sheet music). Prices will range from $1 to $2.
Books will be laid out in boxes around the room for shoppers to choose their own selection. Additional genres — including a few surprises — may be announced as the sale progresses.
Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We know this sale will look very different from previous years and we appreciate everyone’s flexibility and patience,” said Dickinson in a news release. “That’s why we named it ‘Expect the Unexpected’ book sale.”
The book sales raise thousands of dollars each year for the Handley Regional Library System. The Friends use some of the money for the Children’s Summer Reading Program, A Little Noon Music, Genealogy Bus Trips and visiting authors. The Friends also give money to purchase library materials.
“This is a critical time for the library system for funding, especially considering we had to cancel our spring sale and forgo the proceeds we normally receive for programming and materials courtesy of the Friends,” said John Huddy, director of the Handley Regional Library System, in a news release. “We thank the Friends and Barbara for finding a safe and realistic way to hold the sale — the community looks forward to the book sales.”
To keep patrons and staff safe, the library has initiated several safety precautions:
• Masks must be worn at all times to enter the building and while shopping.
• On-going sanitation of the room and public space will occur.
• Social distancing precautions must be observed at all times.
• Ten shoppers are allowed in the meeting room at one time — by reservation only.
• Payment is by exact change, credit card or check only.
Patrons may enter and exit the sale through the back emergency exit door of the Bowman Meeting Room leading to the parking lot.
Don’t bring any books to donate. Donations are not being accepted at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.