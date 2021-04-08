STEPHENS CITY —Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System are holding another “Expect the Unexpected” Friends Used Book Sale at Bowman Library.
The sale begins Monday and runs through April 17.
This book sale has several new safety adjustments due to COVID-19. Twenty shoppers will be allowed to access the sale at a time and will need to make an appointment to shop with a one-hour time limit by emailing friends@handleyregional.org. You will receive a reservation confirmation with your appointment time and date.
The sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Book prices will range from $1 to $2 and will include fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, DVDs, CDs, and children’s books. Restocking will occur as space becomes available.
Books will be in boxes around the room for shoppers to sort and pick their own selection.
Proceeds from the sale benefit library programs and services at all three libraries in the system.
More information is available at https://www.handleyregional.org/support-the-library/friends/book-sale.
Patrons may enter and exit the sale through the back exterior emergency exit door of the Bowman Meeting Room leading to the parking lot.
Payment is by exact change, credit card, or check only.
Book donations are not being accepted at this time.
