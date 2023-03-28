WINCHESTER — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) mixed personal empathy with policy in an address to a conference for dementia caregivers on Tuesday in Frederick County.
Speaking to about 200 attendees at a DementiaMatters conference at the Winchester Church of God, Earle-Sears told attendees how much their work matters and pledged state support for measures aimed at helping support the work of caring for sufferers of dementia.
Earle-Sears recounted how her beloved grandmother became unable to recognize her due to the ravages of dementia. "This was the woman who loved me more than life itself, and she just wasn't there," she told the rapt group of caregivers and supporters. "And I was not prepared. And I can only imagine those of you who are caring for your loved ones. You are experiencing that in real time. And you need caring for yourself. And you can't neglect the caring of yourself."
Earle-Sears, who is a Frederick County resident, detailed the Right Help, Right Now bill that was passed earlier this year by the legislature, part of a three-year plan to transform Virginia's behavioral health system. The plan includes $230 million to address behavioral health. Earle-Sears said this multi-pillared approach includes the following:
- Crisis care
- Law enforcement
- Supporting and bolstering the workforce
- Service delivery innovation
Addressing behavioral health, Earle-Sears warned that "the current behavioral system is being overwhelmed, and is actually failing to meet the needs of Virginians who are in crisis. We have an outdated model too heavily reliant on hospitals."
Under the plan, Earle-Sears said, "we're going to invest in Virginia's behavioral health system. First, we're going to strive to ensure same-day care for individuals who are experiencing these health crises. Second, we are going to try to relieve the law enforcement community's burden, and reduce the criminalization of mental health. Third, we're going to develop more capacity in the system. We're going to go beyond hospitals, and we're going to develop more community-based resources. Fourth, we are going to provide targeted support for substance abuse disorders. We're going to try to come alongside and help you in the workforce," providing funding for training. "And we are going to identify service innovations and best practices — who is doing what, how are they doing it, and how can we make that available to everyone."
Earle-Sears urged attendees to reach out to local, state, and federal officials with concerns and ideas. "As my grandmother used to say, 'it is he who wears the tight shoe who feels the pinch.' You've got to come to your elected officials and say to us, 'this is what is happening in our communities.' Don't wait for us to call you. Know that we care that you are doing what you're doing. It's more than a good thing — it's a righteous thing. It's not an easy thing, but it's the best thing."
The conference was sponsored by DementiaMatters, a local nonprofit group committed to empowering caregivers with the knowledge, skills, strategies, techniques, and resources to care for loved ones living with dementia. You can reach out to the organization online at www.dementiamattersusa.org, or by phone at 540-535-9775.
