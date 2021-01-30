WINCHESTER —Three Democratic lieutenant governor candidates lobbied the Winchester/Frederick County Democratic Committee on Wednesday.
Del. Sam Rasoul of Henrico County represents the 72nd District and took office in 2014. He is vice chairman of the Education, Health, Welfare and Institutions, Privileges and Elections, and Public Safety committees.
Rasoul’s platform includes environmental reform through the Green New Deal, rebuilding trust in government by eliminating big money donations to candidates and passing legislation to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic. Growing up as a Palestinian-American and Muslim in southwest Virginia, Rasoul said he learned the value of coalition-building and said his campaign is based on “truth, love and grit.” He said his legislative experience has taught him it’s not enough to be right.
“You’ve got to be able to bring people along,” Rasoul said. “There’s a great quote by [Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsberg that says, ‘Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that leads others to join you.”
Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William County, who represents the 51st District, took office in 2018 and is vice chairwoman of the Technology, Innovation, Finance, and Labor and Commerce committees. She said she’s proud of supporting Virginia becoming the pivotal 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment — a proposed federal initiative guaranteeing equal rights regardless of gender. Proponents have been trying to get three-fourths majority of the states to ratify the ERA since 1972, but opponents say the time period to ratify it expired in 1982. In a legal opinion earlier this month, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel said the deadline expired.
Nonetheless, Ayala said ratification was historic as was several female lawmakers being appointed to leadership posts for the first time in the Democrat-controlled legislature. Ayala, a Department of Homeland Security cyber security specialist, is the daughter of a North African and Salvadoran father and an Irish and Lebanese mother. Like Rasoul, she said her ethnic background and life experience has made her a “bridge builder” who can unite people. And she said growing up poor made her empathize with people who are struggling to get by.
“No Virginian should ever worry about how they’re going to put food on the table, keep their lights on, keep a roof over their head or help their children and families,” Ayala said. “We need elected officials who will think big and bring strong leadership to our state capitol.”
Ayala’s record includes supporting the expansion of Medicaid through Obamacare — officially known as the Affordable Care Act — in 2019. She is currently sponsoring bills to expand broadband, establish paid family medical leave and provide a statewide 2% wage increase above the national average for teachers.
Sean Alva Perryman, a former Fairfax County NAACP president, is an attorney specializing in civil litigation. He said he quit his law firm over its represenatation of former President Donald Trump when he was a Republican presidential candidate in 2016. Perryman said his daughter was just 1 at the time and he had a mortgage, but it was a matter of principle. “I knew what Trumpism was then and I understand what it is now,” he said.
Perryman went on to work as counsel on the House Oversight Committee in 2018, which was then chaired by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Baltimore, who died of cancer a year later. Perryman said Cummings’ leadership inspired him to get involved in Democratic politics.
Perryman, a Fairfax County resident, said he worked in a group last year that got the high school in Springfield named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee changed to the name of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a legendary civil rights champion.
Perryman said he was also part of successful efforts to reduce arrests in schools in Fairfax County and improve radio communications for emergency responders. Besides civil rights, he said he’ll fight for the rights of immigrants and to reduce student debt if elected. While conceding the duties of lieutenant governor are largely ceremonial — they include serving as president of the state Senate and filling in as governor if the governor is incapacitated — Perryman said he’ll be “an outspoken voice for people on the ground.”
Ayala, Perryman and Rasoul are among nine Democrats who have filed paperwork with the Virginia Department of Elections to run for lieutenant governor, according to David Nichols, elections services director. Six Republicans have filed paperwork. However, Nichols said candidates can’t file all the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot until the filing window opens on March 8.
