WINCHESTER — Margot Gotzmann says art should be affordable and enjoyed by anyone who wants to see or own a creative work.
That’s why she opened Life Tree Gallery in the old post office building at 200 N. Braddock St.
The gallery, which is open 12-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, has three gallery spaces for visitors to enjoy. It specializes in artistic prints of the world-class masters of fine art and selected contemporary artists while emphasizing the spiritual and healing dimensions of the art.
Gallery 1 is dedicated to modern art. Gallery 2 is more dedicated to early art, with intentions to teach art history. Gallery 3 is for local artists, and is currently showcasing Dawn Shuler’s work featuring different artistic takes on trees.
The second gallery can be used for a variety of artistic events and educational programs including musical concerts, movie presentations, lectures, workshops and book, film, teaching and healing clubs, Gotzmann said.
Gotzmann said she plans to work with schools and the Handley Library for future events. She also partners with the Arts and Hearts Association, for which she is the board of directors’ president.
Some artists you could expect to currently find on the gallery walls include Max Liebermann, Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Paul Cezanne, Paul Gauguin, Marc Chagall, Edouard Vuillard, James Whistler and others. Visitors can also view works by Gotzmann, who creates under her artist’s name of Sarah Havah Theebaum
Collections will change over time, Gotzmann said.
“If you visit one time, you can come back again and see different things,” she said.
Gotzmann plans to organize events around new selections to draw people in.
Selections available for viewing and purchase in the gallery are artistic prints Gotzmann buys from museums, she said.
“The museums have the originals or they’ve bought rights to originals and they print out the most perfect copies. If you sell originals, nobody can ever see them. They’ll get put into a safe, never to be seen again. People buy them to invest money, and after exhibitions, the beautiful painting goes into a special kind of storage and no one sees it for the next 100 years,” she said. “So many artists have become disappointed about this, so the movement of prints has become popular. Prints, even high quality, everybody can afford.”
Gotzmann has a gallery book where visitors can select prints to buy, which will come from the same museums she uses for her gallery prints.
“People can select whatever they like and we can order that from the museums. It takes a few days,” she said. “Then we can frame it, or send it to another company that can do something more lavish with it. We can do something simple for everybody here.
Post cards of paintings are also available for purchase.
In addition to the three galleries upstairs, the first floor features the At the Gallery Cafe. It offers hot coffee and tea, locally made baked goods and snacks such as scones, apple pie crescent rolls, chocolate muffins, cookies, nuts, dried fruit, and other light foods such as a chicken and vegetable pasty and a spinach pasty.
There are also a few shelves upstairs containing books on art, literature and healing that make up The Little Bookstore.
Gotzmann’s family is originally from Germany, and she moved to the United States with her husband about 16 years ago and settled in Winchester. Gotzmann said the Winchester area feels like a European city in terms of its landscape and architecture.
She began studying and training in art when she was 12 years old. She said she had family all over Europe, so she was afforded the opportunity to travel and see many different artists.
Her family previously owned The World of Healing, which featured The Art and Heart Gallery and Fellowship of the Sip tea house on the Loudoun Street Mall.
For more information on Life Tree Gallery, visit Life Tree Gallery on Facebook or email lifetreegalleryva@gmail.com.
