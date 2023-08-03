Gary Oates resolved to run for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors late last year. He soon began working to assemble a team.
Then in January, he stood in front of a crowd gathered at the Fox Meadow Barn event venue flanked by other members of the Frederick First political movement — a slate of candidates either seeking election or reelection to public office in Frederick County as independents in the Nov. 7 general election. This grassroots organization was formed to restore civility in local politics by dispensing with party affiliations.
“I think we have a really good chance of sweeping. We’re hearing a lot of positive things from both sides of the spectrum,” Oates said. “A lot of people say they are tired of the fighting and want to get back to where government runs. The grown-ups are back in charge, that kind of thing.”
Four supervisors have terms expiring at the end of the year, and Frederick First has candidates running for each of those seats this fall. Those affiliated with the movement who will appear on the ballot include Kevin Kenney, who is seeking the Gainesboro District seat on the panel; Bob Wells, who is seeking reelection as Opeqoun supervisor; and Greg Unger, who is running for Back Creek District supervisor — all as independents.
Oates is seeking the chairmanship, which is an at-large seat open to all county voters. He faces opposition from Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig, the Republican nominee who was elected to the board in 2021.
The board’s current chairman, Charles DeHaven, is not seeking reelection to another four-year term. DeHaven says he has endorsed Oates.
In terms of elections, it’s big year for Frederick County politics, with four seats up for election on the Board of Supervisors and the School Board.
Since 2016, Oates has been board chairman for Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers. He also served 16 years on the county’s Planning Commission. Professionally, Oates is president of a land surveying and civil engineering firm, GreyWolfe Inc.
“I finally made my decision in November, and when I decided to do it, I knew I wanted to not be a part of either party,” Oates said about running for chairman. “I just wanted to do it my way and be able to talk to everybody — because everything is so polarized. As an independent, you’re open to everybody.”
He added: “I knew in this county, if I was going to run as an independent — it’s 60 to 65% Republican — I was going to have to put together a team.”
If elected, Oates said he wants to provide clear direction to the county’s various departments and increase communication between the Board of Supervisors and other panels. One way he believes communication could be enhanced is through holding work sessions more frequently before the Board of Supervisors’ regularly scheduled meetings.
He said that, because he is an independent, he can better serve the taxpayers.
Oates has been critical of the current Board of Supervisors and has spoken about “returning to civility and normalcy” and mending relationships with the School Board after a contentious 2022 budget cycle between the two panels.
“It would nice if the board got back to a unified body and said here is what we are doing,” Oates said. “It’s not about my agenda, but getting a group who can work together and saying, ‘What do you think about doing this?’”
Oates said he wants introduce long-term planning to address some of the county’s most pressing issues, such as population growth.
He noted members of his team — Wells, Unger, Kenney and himself — previously served on the Planning Commission. He said they know how to plan for the county’s future.
“A lot of our board members (current) went straight from being Joe citizen to being in charge. They never worked their way up and learned the process, learned about planning, what the Comprehensive Plan is, what the Capital Improvement Plan is,” Oates said. “The guys I got, all four of us who are running for supervisor, have been on the Planning Commission. So you’re not just looking at today — you’re playing the long game, looking out 20 or 30 years.”
Oates also spoke about bringing industry into the county to boost its tax base while preserving the county’s rural, agricultural areas. He has ideas about creating more industrial parks such as Stonewall Industrial Park off Welltown Road.
“If you get too top-heavy with residential, then everyone’s taxes start going up. But if you get a good industrial base, that helps offset that,” Oates said. “To pretend like people aren’t coming is delusional. They are coming, so you have to plan to get the most bang for your buck.”
“The area where you have the infrastructure, the roads that can handle it — that’s where you want your industrial growth,” Oates said.
As campaign financing goes, Oates has raised $14,000 to Ludwig’s $4,000, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Access Project. Oates said he has largely self-financed his campaign because he doesn’t want “there to be the perception that I’m in the pocket of anybody.”
Oates grew up in northeastern Frederick County and, aside from a stint living in Alaska, where he still goes on the occasional fishing trip, he has lived and worked in the area.
He has degrees in civil engineering and land surveying from Old Dominion University. He currently serves on the county’s transportation and finance committees and left the Planning Commission, where he was a Stonewall District representative, in 2022.
He said that his upbringing in the county has benefited him on the campaign trail.
“Growing up on the farm, a lot of the farmers know each other, a lot of the fruit growers know each other, so it is a close-knit community there,” Oates said. “And a lot of the donations I have taken in are from the farmers and fruit growers. Stonewall, that magisterial district, is where I’ve lived all my life.”
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.