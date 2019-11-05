BERRYVILLE — Local officials aim to address specific complaints about the brightness of street lamps before they consider establishing lighting standards for the town.
That was informally decided during a recent meeting of Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee.
Concerns that arose about parts of downtown being too dark at night spurred a project with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) to replace sodium bulbs in some street lights with light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Such bulbs cast light downward and cause illuminated areas to be brighter, although they produce less light and are more energy-efficient.
Plans are for LED lights to be installed by mid-November on poles near the Bank of Clarke County, Berryville Grille and Hogan’s Alley, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison has suggested that standards be set not only for street lamps but also lighting on private properties.
At the committee meeting, however, a chicken-or-the-egg discussion ensued between Harrison and Mayor Patricia Dickinson as to whether lighting standards are needed before complaints are addressed, or vice versa.
“We haven’t had a lot of complaints about lighting,” said Harrison, the committee’s chairwoman. Yet there have been enough complaints to warrant examining street lighting, she indicated.
Without any standards in place, the town has nothing by which complaints about lighting can be analyzed, she said.
Dickinson said she is concerned about “light trespass” into homes and the discomfort it causes people.
She indicated, though, the town has more urgent issues to handle.
Dickinson mentioned that shields can be installed on street lamps to reduce glares that people find disturbing. Someone may have to pay for the installation of a shield, though. If the light is bothering more than one home, neighbors might be willing to share in the cost, she said.
Nevertheless, the council eventually may need to establish lighting standards to address complaints, Dalton believes.
How much light is too much is “a subjective matter,” he told the committee. “If you don’t have clear, objective standards, you’re opening a Pandora’s box” — complicating the situation — in trying to resolve complaints.
