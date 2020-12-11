Rabbi Yishai Dinerman of the Chabad Jewish Center of Winchester lights a 12-foot Hanukkah menorah on the Loudoun Street Mall on Thursday, the first night of the eight-day holiday. “The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Dinerman. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
Happy Hanukkah, friends!
