Lighting Up Dunkin'

Joel Velez of Eddie Edwards Signs in Mt. Crawford retrofits a sign with LED lighting using a bucket truck Monday at the site of a new Dunkin' under construction beside the Shell gas station at 121 Fairfax Pike in Stephens City. The new Dunkin' is on the site of the former Burger King.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

