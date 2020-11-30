WINCHESTER — The annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Winchester Medical Center campus has been canceled due to COVID restrictions. The event will be recorded.
Three evergreen trees with more than 5,000 lights are lit each year by a secret and special “guest of honor,” a volunteer that has made a significant difference in the community, either by volunteering at the hospital or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Each light in the celebration is purchased for $5 or more to honor a lost loved one or to remember someone special in a donor’s life. All proceeds from Lights of Love are divided between Blue Ridge Hospice and the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary projects, such as the Cancer Center. All donations are tax deductible. The trees are lit throughout the holiday season.
More information about the event is available by calling 540-536-8158 or to make a donation go to www.valleyhealthlink.com.
