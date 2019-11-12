WINCHESTER — Thousands of lights will illuminate in remembrance of lost loved ones as part of the 32nd Lights of Love program.
“It’s a special celebration to start the holiday season,” said Doris Trant, director of volunteer services at Winchester Medical Center.
Lights of Love participants can purchase a light to honor a loved one. The lights will shine on trees at the Winchester Medical Center campus from dawn until dusk through the month of December.
Lights can be purchased for a $5 donation for each light, and proceeds support the Cancer Center of Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice. More than 5,000 lights are illuminated each year. The fundraiser is organized by the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary.
“We want to honor and celebrate those we’ve lost,” Trant said. “It’s become a family tradition for some. Some of our long-term participants have said, ‘My December kicks off with Lights of Love.’”
A tree lighting ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the south entrance of the Winchester Medical Center campus. The James Wood High School concert choir will sing before and during the event. An honorary volunteer who has made a difference in the healthcare community will be invited to light the trees. This “guest of honor” will remain a secret until the event. Light refreshments will follow the program.
New for this year, the lights will be strung on three new evergreen trees. A fourth 14-foot artificial tree will also don lights in the hospital courtyard of the South Tower.
“It brings holiday cheer for patients and staff,” said Sally Moore, chairwoman of Lights of Love.
The event sees new participants every year.
“Sometimes there’s heavy grieving, sometimes people are celebrating a family member or are connecting with friends and family,” Trant said.
The lights will be up for a month, and visitors are welcome to stop by the hospital campus.
“People can drive through the campus and visit any time in December,” Moore said. “It will be nice for people to stop and visit with the trees.”
Every name honored is also listed in the Lights of Love memory book, which will go on display in the hospital lobby on Feb. 1.
Lights may be purchased through Dec. 31 to ensure the loved one’s name goes in the memory book.
Envelopes for light donations can be found at The Auxiliary Attic, Winchester Medical Center gift shop, Winchester Medical Center volunteer office, Handley Library, Jones Funeral Home, Nibblins, Omps Funeral Home, Village at Orchard Ridge and Westminster Canterbury.
For more information and to have a donation envelope mailed to you, call 540-536-8156.
