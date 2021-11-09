WINCHESTER — The 34th annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in a virtual program.
A recording of the event will be available on social media and other media.
Each year three evergreen trees on the Winchester Medical Center campus are illuminated with hundreds of lights by a special volunteer who has made a significant difference in the health care community, according to a news release from the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary.
Lights are available for purchase for $5 per light to honor a lost loved one or to remember someone special. A note is sent to announce your gift to the designee. Each name is recorded in a Book of Honor displayed in the Winchester Medical Center lobby.
All proceeds from the Lights of Love are divided between Blue Ridge Hospice and WMC Auxiliary service projects for The Cancer Center. All donations are tax deductible.
Directions for online donations are as follows:
Go to valleyhealthlink.com/donate
Select Winchester Medical Center under the drop-down list of hospitals.
Select Lights of Love from the drop-down list of options.
Follow the prompts to complete your donation.
NOTE: $5 minimum per light per person.
The Lights of Love trees will remain lit throughout the holiday season.
