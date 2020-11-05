WINCHESTER — The 33rd annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Winchester Medical Center campus at the south entrance to the hospital.
Three evergreen trees with more than 5,000 lights are lit each year. Each light in the celebration is purchased for $5 or more to honor a lost loved one or to remember someone special in a donor’s life.
A note card is sent to announce your gift to the designee. Each name is then placed in a Book of Honor that is displayed in the Winchester Medical Center lobby. All proceeds from Lights of Love are divided between Blue Ridge Hospice and the WMC Auxiliary projects, such as the Cancer Center. All donations are tax deductible. The trees are lit throughout the holiday season.
The lights are turned on by a secret and special “guest of honor.” This volunteer has made a significant difference in the community, either by volunteering at WMC or Blue Ridge Hospice. The “Guest of Honor” chosen to light the lights at the ceremony is selected in alternating years from either WMC volunteers or Blue Ridge Hospice volunteers. Their name is not announced until the program begins.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Stay home if you feel unwell. No reception will follow the ceremony, but a chaplain from WMC, will be available to talk with those who need to share their story of loss. We invite every donor and their family to join us for this evening of remembrance.
Go to the website: valleyhealthlink.com for information on how to donate or call 540-536-8158
