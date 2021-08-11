Lillie Love Saville, 80 of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lillie was born in 1940 in Frederick County, VA to the late Walter Delmar and Myrtle Mae Catlett Saville. She was a member of Woodbine Assembly of God and also taught Sunday school. Lillie worked as a cab driver for Polly’s Cab for 20 years and was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family.
Lillie is survived by children, Brenda Kay Berkey DelBAugh and husband William of Berkley Springs, WV and son, Melvin “Jeff” Marcus Kline, Jr. and wife Rose of Springfield, WV; grandchildren, Jeffery Berkey and wife Megan, Brian Berkey, Matthew Werdebaugh and wife Hilary, Chris Kline and wife Randi Renee and Karie Kline Smoot and husband Teddy; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Corbin of Romney, WV, Rebecca I. Lindamood of Winchester, VA and Mary D. LaFollette of Berryville, VA; brothers, Richard Saville of Frederick County, VA, Marvin Saville of Frederick County, VA and James W. Saville of Stephens City VA.
Lillie is preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Douglas Hurley; sisters, Hazel Whitacre and Marjorie Kitts; brothers, Walter Saville, Harry Saville and Delmar M. Saville.
A private interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Lillie’s memory may be made to: Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.