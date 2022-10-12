The Winnipeg Jets won’t open their NHL season on Friday with Alex Limoges on their 23-man roster, but the Winchester native plans on giving the Jets reason to add him before the 2022-23 season is through.
The 25-year-old Limoges signed an entry level contract with Winnipeg in July after a 2021-22 season in which the left wing had 23 goals and 17 assists for the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls, a minor league affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.
On Oct. 1, Winnipeg assigned Limoges to its own AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Winnipeg is the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, and the Moose’s Bell MTS Iceplex sits less than 10 miles away from the Jets’ Canada Life Centre. Manitoba opens its season on Saturday.
Limoges was one of 50 players who Winnipeg started training camp with on Sept. 22. Limoges made a splash on Sept. 27, when he had an assist while logging 11 minutes and 53 seconds of ice time in a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators.
But on the day of Winnipeg’s fourth preseason game against Edmonton, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound Limoges was one of 16 people eliminated from Jets roster consideration. The Ottawa game was the only preseason contest Limoges participated in, with the Jets electing not to use him on Sept. 29 against Montreal.
“I wasn’t surprised [the Jets assigned me to Manitoba],” said Limoges in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I knew I probably wasn’t going to make it out of camp this year. The way things were going, it was feeling like that it was coming to an end. They have to make cuts at some point. I was fine with that.
“I thought I showed well, especially in the game, and I was kind of warming up throughout camp. But now I feel like I’m in a good spot, where I’ve been getting to know the Moose guys, and all the staff in the Moose organization pretty well. I feel comfortable and confident for a good season with them. I would have liked to have stayed [in training camp] longer [with the Jets], but it’s OK. I’m not upset about it or surprised.”
This year marked Limoges’ second in an NHL training camp, as he also participated in last year’s camp with the Ducks and played in one preseason game against San Jose.
Limoges said he came into Jets’ camp with more confidence because of last year’s experience, and an example of that was having the primary assist on Daniel Torgersson’s goal against Ottawa.
The score came 15 minutes and 11 seconds into the second period and gave the Jets a 3-2 lead en route to a 5-3 win. While skating toward the net behind the goal line on the left side, Limoges passed to Torgersson, who was open just in front of the goal crease and fired the puck immediately into the net.
“I thought I played really well [in that game],” Limoges said. “I thought I was making plays when they needed to be made, and I thought I did well with positioning.
“It was great to get that assist. That kind of calmed me down and reassured me that I can contribute offensively. It helps my confidence and is another plus for when I’m trying to make the team. It was definitely a cool moment.”
Limoges had hoped he did enough to get some action in the following game against Montreal, but it was not to be. Then on Oct. 1, he was assigned to Manitoba.
Limoges said the Winnipeg coaches like the way he plays, but they want to see him skating and playing faster. In addition to working on his overall physical explosiveness, Limoges said increasing his knowledge of Winnipeg’s system could help with that.
“I think that’s a good part of my game, the hockey IQ, and positioning and anticipating,” Limoges said. “If I learn [their system] even better, I’ll be there quicker [in certain situations].”
Limoges said he’s been enjoying his time with Manitoba, and he thinks he can have the type of impact he had with San Diego. He led the Gulls in goals and ranked second in points. The Moose are coming off a 2021-22 season in which they placed second in the seven-team Central Division with 89 points in 72 games and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“All the guys are great,” Limoges said. “It seems like we have a really close team. Our roster looks like it’s going to be competitive, too. That’s always exciting to see. They had a really good team last year, and the returners are excited. They think we’re even better this year than last year.
“As a new guy, I want to be able to come in and contribute right away. I think that I’ll be put in a role where I can do that. They’re still getting to know me as a player as well, and there’s more that I can do and there’s more than I’ve shown so far. I’m excited to get the season started and to take off, really.”
Manitoba hosts Rockford on Saturday and Sunday in its first two games. Limoges’ father Robert will be in attendance for both after taking in about five Gulls’ games last year.
“I’m excited for him to be here and show him around, and spend some time with him,” Limoges said. “Since the Jets’ opening night is Friday [against the New York Rangers] it should be a pretty cool atmosphere, and we can both experience what the city is like during that, and then we’ll have my games. First games with a new team, so it’s pretty meaningful [to have him there].”
