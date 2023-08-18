LINDEN — Donna Anderson never thought she would keep chickens in her backyard, but she fell under the “henfluence” when she started to expand her garden and orchard.
Today, she greets her four chickens — named Lucy, Ethel, Laverne and Shirley — like they’re members of the family because to Anderson they are.
“I don’t want anyone to think I’m a crazy chicken lady, but I have fun with my chickens,” Anderson said.
Raising chickens in the backyard is growing in popularity as people take more control over the safety and the availability of the food supply for their families. Earlier this year, when the price of eggs reached $7 a dozen, local chicken owners were able to help their neighbors and friends by selling them at a cheaper price.
Anderson, an avid animal lover, said she thought owning chickens would be a daunting task. But with the help of her daughter, who also owns chickens, she made the decision to follow her gut.
“I like them. I need them,” Anderson said while greeting each of her four golden comets. “I clean them, water them and sometimes I even come sit with them and read.”
Named for the popular television shows duos Laverne & Shirley and Lucy & Ethel, Anderson’s chickens receive as much love as her two dogs.
Golden comets, which are created by breeding a White Rock hen with a New Hampshire rooster, are considered a crossbreed. Noted for their feathers, which come in shades of white and a cinnamon brownish-red, they can thrive in almost any climate.
On the smaller side, golden comets were bred primarily for egg production. On any given day, Anderson said she wakes up to three or four eggs. Anderson estimates that she can expect no less than 330 eggs in a year.
Smaller in size in the beginning, egg size will grow as the chicken matures. Peek laying starts early in their lives but will slow as they lay.
Anderson said one of the main reasons she picked the golden comet was due to their demeanor. She said they are super calm and docile.
“They’re really more of a pet chicken if you want me to be honest,” she admitted laughing.
Anderson has had her four chickens since they were roughly 12 weeks old. She purchased them from a woman in Fredericksburg because she didn’t think she could raise them from tiny chicks.
“They’re my girls," she said. "If one of them had died I wouldn’t have known what to do with myself.”
Anderson spends a lot of time on Facebook chicken groups and can sometimes find the information overwhelming. But she’s grateful for the resources since she's a new chicken mom. When smoke from the Canadian wildfires wafted over the Valley, Anderson said she paid close attention to the hens' breathing, noting this was one of the discussions she picked up from the social media site.
“They’re a mess but I love them,” she said of her flock.
Anderson shows her love by stopping by the coop every day with a little extra something special. Some days she brings down cabbage or a head of lettuce for the girls to enjoy. One of the reasons she said she does this is to keep them busy and entertained.
Colorful activities hanging on the walls of coop also allow the chickens to stay mentally stimulated.
While she considers her golden comets her pets, Anderson did get them for their egg production, saying she and her husband wanted them to bring something to the table — quite literally.
“We never have a shortage of eggs,” she said. “I give them to everybody, always giving away eggs.”
As for Anderson, she thinks chickens have risen in popularity as people continue to find ways to sustain themselves on their own properties. Anderson said their orchard offers apples and peaches and their large garden is home to many varieties of fruits and veggies.
“If something happened, we could sustain ourselves for a while on just what our land produces,” she said.
When Anderson is not visiting or reading with her chickens, she said they simply spend time in their coop, enjoying their various snacks and activities. They do not wander the property since she's afraid something might snag them.
The coop, which was built by her husband, allows the chickens to enjoy the sunshine while covered by a tarp. The chickens know when the sun comes up and goes down. They also know when it's time to rise and go to bed.
“It’s amazing how God made them so adaptable," she said. "I mean who would have known such a creature could do so much.”
Anderson said there are no plans to add to the coop; she’s content with the four she has.
“My working girls keep me busy," Anderson said. "I want to make sure they’re well taken care of and are always loved.”
For those interested in raising chickens, there is plenty of information online, including this article from the Virginia Cooperative Extension: "Ten Things to Know Before You Get Chickens," which can be found at https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/APSC/APSC-172/APSC-172.html. Knowing your local ordinances, breed selection, coop/run construction and poultry terms are among the topics mentioned.
