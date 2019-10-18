Saturday
• Mountain View Christian Academy, 153 Narrow Lane, will hold its fifth annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gym. Many crafters, artists and small business owners will be onsite. Register to win concert tickets for Danny Gokey (no purchase necessary). Delicious homemade food for lunch. Proceeds to benefit a missions trip to Dominican Republic in the spring. Questions? Email beckydehaven@yahoo.com
• The Winchester Police Department Volunteers in Policing will hold its sixth annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike. Food will be for sale and free kids fingerprinting.
Oct. 26
• Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Items featured include Marie’s Country Kitchen, Attic Room, Holiday Room (including items for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s, Easter) and a Craft Room. Lunch served from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Redland United Methodist Church and Daycare, 6540 North Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Oct. 26. Vendors include Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Color Street Nail, Scentsy, Le-Vel and Norwex.
• Greenwood Auxiliary, 809 Greenwood Road, will hold a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26. More than 35 vendors will sell a variety of handcrafted items and representatives from companies such as Thirty-One, Pampered Chef, Younique and many more. Free door prizes. Lunch and breakfast available for purchase from the Auxiliary featuring homemade barbecue, soup, ham and chicken salad.
• Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1800 Wardensville Grade. Tables are $10. Call 540-532-7954. There will be lots of baked goods and crafts. Lunch served.
• Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St. in Winchester, will offer a Funtacular from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Free hot dog and drink for kids, bounce house, pumpkin and face painting. Chili dogs, pork barbecue, chicken salad and homemade vegetable soup in quart or pints. Bake shop and silent auction. Information: 540-662-9067 or 540-888-3349.
Nov. 1 and 2• Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2. The event will include homemade crafts as well as a yard sale room and a huge room with Christmas decorations. They will also sell homemade food such as barbecue, potato soup, vegetable soup and tons of desserts.
• Crums United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Enders Fire Hall, 9 S. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville. There will be crafts, attic treasures, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, fudge, yeast breads and more. Lunch/supper served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2. Menu includes homemade vegetable beef soup, bean soup, tomato soup, country ham sandwiches, turkey salad sandwiches, sloppy joes and hot dogs. Live music on Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring The Blue Mountain Boys, Judy and Becky Lee, and John Wesley Men’s Chorus.. For information, call 540-955-1852.
Nov. 2• Emmanuel United Methodist Church will hold an indoor craft bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson. Breakfast, lunch and baked good items available.
• Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at 8391 North Frederick Pike in Cross Junction. Find wood crafts, linens, salt and pepper collections, baked goods, fall and winter — Christmas crafts and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Tables are $10 each or two for $15.
• Bethany Hill Baptist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at 117 Bethany Hill Drive off U.S. 522. There will be a wide variety of Thanksgiving and Christmas crafts, plus tables of yard sale items. Baked goods. Lunch served.
Nov. 2 and Nov. 3
• Clarke County Parks and Recreation will hold a Fall and Holiday Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at 225 Al Smith Circle in Berryville. Items include arts and crafts, jewelry, baked goods and body and hair care.
• The Rockland Schoolhouse will hold a Christmas open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at 2895 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Holiday items, antiques and unique collectibles will be offered. Look for the Red Schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Fairgrounds and Rockland roads.
Nov. 8 and Nov. 9
• Duncan Memorial United Methodist Women will hold a bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville. Specialty items include Christmas Attic Treasures, silent auction of gift baskets, baked delights — candies, cakes, and pies, handmade crafts items, books and children’s items. The famous Duncan vegetable beef soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. All proceeds are used to support United Methodist Women’s causes in the community, Virginia and the world.
Nov. 9
• Winchester Nazarene Church, 181 Nazarene Drive, will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Various crafters and food will be available. Tables available for vendors. Contact Ben at benfreyjr@gmail.com or the church at secretary@w1naz.org. Church phone is 540-662-4165.
• The Village at Orchard Ridge will hold its sixth annual Artisans’ Fair Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Chapel at 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive. You’ll find: knitted/crocheted winter-wear, dolls and novelty animals, baby items; original Christian music CDs; hand-painted wearable art; beaded jewelry; commuter bibs, 18” doll clothes, cloth storybooks; variety of needlework; from the wood shop — wood-based novelties, bowls, burial urns; photography; monotype prints and greeting cards; Christmas ornaments and notecards.
•Winchester Model Railroad Club will hold a Model Train sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Winchester Moose Club, 215 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Sale will include model railroad supplies, die cast models, goods for all scales. New and used items. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under free. Contact www.wmrrc.org for information.
• Hayfield Assembly of God, off U.S. 50 West, will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Fellowship Hall. You’ll find crafts, a bake sale and miscellaneous items.
• Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road in Berryville, will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Homemade baked goods, crafts, apple butter and much more will be offered.
• What’s New Worship, 2249 Valor Drive in Winchester, will offer a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Vendors include Thirty One, Paparazzi, Scentsy, Usborne Books, NuSkin, and lots of handmade products and baked goods. Fun for the kids and raffles throughout the day.
• Sacred Heart Parish Organization of Catholic Women will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive off Amherst Street. Handcrafted items, direct sale items, bake sale, breakfast sandwiches, soup, sandwiches and pie for lunch will be offered. Space may still be available for vendors. Contact laura.frappollo@gmail.com for information.
• James Wood High School FFA Chapter will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the high school cafeteria, 161 Apple Pie Road. Various artisan, crafters and vendors from the area will be there to sell their wares and one-of-kind items. Door prizes too. There will also be a bake sale and homemade soups, sloppy joes and chili dog meals for sale. Eat in or take out. For information, call 540-931-2652 or 540-662-7521.
• Alpha Delta Kappa will sell Christmas arts and crafts, toys and vintage Christmas items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive in Front Royal. Door prizes and a visit from Santa Claus, plus food available.
• First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be a tasting room, more than 20 crafters and lunch served as well as quarts of vegetable and potato soups.
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 8 Greenway in Boyce
• Congregational Christian Fellowship Church, 2908 Middle Road, will hold its bazaar beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 9. Tables available for $15. Find homemade holiday crafts, baked goods and a white elephant table. Breakfast and lunch served. Eat in or take out. Information: 540-869-3394 or 540-662-1636.
Nov. 15 and 16• The Women of the Moose, Winchester Chapter #1367, will hold its 11th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Winchester Moose Family Center, 215 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Lots of refreshments on site, including breakfast and country ham sandwiches, pastries, cheeseburger, chili dogs, steak and cheese subs, French fries, peanut and vegetable soups, apple dumplings and various pies.
Nov. 16
• Round Hill Ruritan Club will hold a holiday bazaar on Nov. 16 at 164 Poorhouse Road. Spaces available at $15 each. Breakfast and lunch available from Ladies of the Rescue Mission.
Nov. 22 through Dec. 15
• Preservation of Historic Winchester will open its Bough and Dough Shop from Nov. 22 through Dec. 15 at 530 Amherst St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays during December only. Approximately 30 vendors will offer locally made pottery, woodworking, weaving, soap, ornaments, sweet treats and holiday decor. Find extended evening hours schedule at www.phwi.org/hht.php
Nov. 22 and Nov. 24
• Grace Episcopal Church will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Fellowship Hall at 110 N. Church St. in Berryville. The event will feature gift items, attic treasures, artisan creations, books, baked goods and more. A turkey luncheon will be served on Friday only from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of the meal is $12 and includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, roll, dessert and drink. Take-out available. Information: 540-955-1610.
Nov. 23
• Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane in Clear Brook, will hold a bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Primitive items, crafts, wreaths, vendors, and more offered. Door prizes and concessions will be available.
• Millbrook Bands Winter Craft Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive. Find lots of unique items from more than 50 vendors.
• The Macedonia United Methodist Church Youth Group will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at 1941 Macedonia Church Road. There will be various fall and holiday handcrafted items (floral and wreaths, gift baskets, jewelry, ornaments, one-of-a-kind creations etc). Vendors/home parties will have items for sale as well. There will be a bake sale and lunch wil be served: sloppy joes, chili dogs along with four kinds of homemade soups and other meal items. Eat in or take out. Crafters and vendors can contact the church office, Kate Mullen 540-869-4874 or mumcpc@gmail.com or Gale Newlin at 540-662-7521.
• Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road off U.S. 50 West, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Crafts, homemade soups, homemade cakes, pies, cookies, breads and candies offered. Lunch served. Church phone number: 540-877-3424.
• Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road in Front Royal, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be a variety of handmade crafters, vendors, raffle prizes, bake sale and a homemade lunch available. “Christmas around the Church” to receive free raffle tickets. Pre-order pies available upon request.
• Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave. in Winchester, will offer a Christmas shop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be a bake sale, hot dogs, chili dogs, sloppy joes, country ham sandwiches, vegetable soup and soup by the quart.
Nov. 29 and Nov. 30
• Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury will hold an art bazaar in the Abbey from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive. Artwork is created by residents and staff. Checks or cash accepted. A portion of sales goes to the in-house charity funds.
Nov. 30
• West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, will hold a Small Business Saturday Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30. Crafts and homemade gifts from local artisans and small businesses will be featured.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St. in Stephens City, will hold its bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30. There be crafts all kinds, baked goods and breakfast and lunch will be sold.
Dec. 7
• Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, will hold its annual craft bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 with mostly handmade items from local vendors. There will be baked goods and soups sold out of the kitchen.
Dec. 8
• Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold its annual bazaar from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1256 Brucetown Road in Clear Brook. A pancake breakfast will be held the same day from 7 a.m. to noon and light concessions will be for sale from noon to the end of the bazaar. Tables are available for rent by emailing Chris Jenkins at chrisj306@comcast.net
Dec. 21
Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., will hold a cookie walk from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Many varieties of cookies to choose from as well as cakes, pies, candy, fudge, Christmas gifts and fresh greenery as well as fresh centerpieces. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
