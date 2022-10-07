Little Builders

Walker Glaize, 1, of Winchester wears a hard hat as he moves large foam blocks that resemble Tinker Toys while visiting the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum's new "Build! Scaffold the Learning" exhibit Thursday. The museum is located at 19 W. Cork St. in downtown Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.