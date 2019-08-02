CLEAR BROOK — Dozens of competitors ages 19 and under flocked to this year’s 4-H & FFA Sheep and Goat Show at the Frederick County Fair on Wednesday to exhibit their livestock.
While some youngsters were competing for the first time, it was 19-year-old Rachel Clark’s last time competing in the showmanship and market lamb categories.
“I’m a little upset about it, but glad I’ve had the opportunity,” said Clark, who will be too old to compete next year.
Clark, of Frederick County, has participated in the Frederick County Fair 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show since she was 9 years old.
She bought her sheep, Homer, in April. Lambs must be born after Jan. 1, 2019, in order to compete, while goats are required to be born after November. Participants are only allowed to raise two sheep or goats to enter in the fair.
Throughout the process of raising Homer, Clark kept track of his feeding, immunizations and cleanliness before entering him in the fair as her project.
He will be sold with other market animals during the livestock show at 6:30 p.m. today.
“It is part of the business,” Clark said about selling the animal she raised.
She also helps teach younger contestants the basics — everything from how to walk, set up and groom their sheep.
“Starting at the beginning, I looked up to the big kids, and now I’m one of the big kids. A lot of little kids now look up to me,” Clark said.
Her experience showing livestock at the fair has inspired her to pursue a career as a licensed veterinary technician.
Berkeley Frank, 17, of Frederick County stressed the importance of knowing everything about showing any kind of market animal, particularly when facing a judge who asks a lot of questions.
Frank, the winner of the 2019 lamb senior showmanship category, was not expecting to take first place. She credits her 10 years as a participant in 4-H.
“I’ve definitely grown up in 4-H....I absolutely love showing lambs,” Frank said.
Michael Kibler of Alpha and Omega Farms was this year’s judge for the Sheep and Goat Show.
“When you get to the best showman, you have to kind of nitpick,” Kibler told the audience in the crowded Show Barn at the fairgrounds. “You have to be kind of critical to set them apart.”
The Supreme Champion livestock competition starts at 9:30 a.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.