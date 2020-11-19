CEDAR GROVE — Meet Mondo, a big-chested fellow who prefers the slower pace of country living. His turn-ons include cracked corn and pecking at pebbles; his turn-offs are feather dusters and getting eaten at Thanksgiving.
Fortunately, Mondo has no worries this holiday season. The supersized turkey was recently rescued from the claustrophobic confines of a corporate poultry operation near Fredericksburg and will spend the rest of his natural life wandering the 13 rustic acres of Peaceful Fields Sanctuary in Frederick County.
He has lots of company there, too. Along with Buddy and Bruce — two other turkeys rescued from the same poultry facility near Fredericksburg — Mondo is living the easy life with about 70 farm animals who were saved from miserable circumstances by John Netzel and his nonprofit sanctuary.
“It’s basically Club Med for farm animals,” Netzel said Wednesday morning about his Peaceful Fields Sanctuary. “They’re all rescues who came from cruelty/abuse/neglect situations, and they’ll all live out the rest of their lives here.”
Netzel is president and founder of the sanctuary, which he established about eight years ago on a former family farm at 153 Peacefield Lane near Cedar Grove. This safe haven, just a few miles north of Winchester, relies on volunteers, donations and fundraisers to make sure every one of its resident turkeys, ducks, chickens, goats, sheep, pigs, cows and horses can enjoy a long life of relaxation and indulgence.
Netzel loves all of his animals and has given unique names to each one. It’s pretty clear from the way that Dottie, Toby, Rose, Buster, Brownie and all the other critters respond to his voice and follow his every footstep that they love him, too.
Several of the animals arrived at Peacefield Fields with serious medical conditions. Bruce, for example, has a neurological issue that makes it difficult for the full-grown turkey to stand and walk.
“He was pretty close to being dead when he got here,” Netzel said. “He was sick with a respiratory infection and had another illness called green muscle disease that he had to get treatment for. ... When he first got here, he couldn’t stand; he would just fall over. Now, with some good medical care, he’s walking around with all his friends.”
Green muscle disease is a condition found in turkeys and chickens that have poor circulation because they were bred to have oversized breast meat.
Bruce isn’t the only recovering animal at Peaceful Fields. There’s a goat who suffered brain damage when a farmer tried to burn off its horns and a duck whose wings became malformed due to bone deformities caused by humans feeding him bread.
It takes a lot of time and money to nurse these creatures back to health, but Netzel said it’s worth every dime.
“We think the animals should be able to live and enjoy their lives,” he said. “They shouldn’t be used for food and shouldn’t be treated cruelly.”
Peaceful Fields Sanctuary isn’t open to the public, but it frequently hosts special events where people can meet the animals and help with their ongoing care. One of those events is this Sunday, when supporters will gather for an open house and vegan Thanksgiving dinner. This weekend’s gathering is sold out, Netzel said, but people interested in meeting the animals and helping the sanctuary can participate in any of the nonprofit’s monthly volunteer events.
“We’re always in need of financial support and volunteers,” he said. “It’s great exercise, so you won’t need a gym membership.”
The nonprofit’s next volunteer day is Dec. 6. To learn more or sign up, visit Peaceful Fields Sanctuary at peacefulfieldssanctuary.org or on Facebook.
