TOMS BROOK — When Joyce Hall saw a television program about llamas and raising and breeding them, she thought she could do it.
“Jim was shocked like ‘what is wrong with you’,” Joyce Hall said.
But they decided to look for a suitable piece of property.
“Turned out our real estate agent owned llamas. It was meant to be. It all fell into place,” she said.
Joyce and Jim Hall bought 27 acres on Harrisville Road in Toms Brook.
They bought two llamas and started Posey Thisisit Llamas. That was about 27 years ago.
They have 22 but at times have had about 30 llamas.
Several of them were born on the farm.
She is 76-years-old now and still cares for them, sometimes with the help of friends or neighbors.
Some of the llamas are in their 20’s.
“We are all senior citizens now,” Joyce Hall laughs.
They used to breed the llamas; that is where a llama farm can make the most money.
They no longer breed the animals.
“Don’t tell him that,” Joyce Hall said as she feeds Mocha, one of the farm’s male llamas.
To help bring in some revenue to offset the cost of feeding and caring for the llamas she gives tours, by appointment only, of Posey Thisisit Llamas.
Visistors may be able to feed the llamas.
One woman who came for a tour several years ago asked if she could volunteer to help out at the farm; she still does.
The family also shears the llamas’ wool and has it spun into fiber. They then sell the skeins of wool or products, like hats and scarves, made for the shop at the farm.
Joyce Hall said she still likes being on the farm, even after all the years.
Llamas are smart, calm and gentle, she said.
“It’s fun. The animals have different personalities,” Joyce Hall said.
She said she feels love from them as well.
There was one llama in particular who Joyce felt that from — a female llama named Coco Puff who died two years ago.
When she was tired or just having a bad day she would sit down in the barn with the female llamas.
“Coco Puff would give me a look like ‘it’s OK’,” Joyce Hall said.
They also are good at guarding against coyotes and other animals, she said.
Her favorite time of day is in the morning when it is quiet and the morning fog settles on the top of Little North Mountain.
When she goes downstairs to the kitchen at about 6:30 a.m., there are usually three or four hungry llamas at the window looking inside the house, impatient to be fed, Joyce Hall said.
It’s not a perfect life but she would not have it any other way.
For further information or to schedule a tour call 540-436-3517 or email her at llamasjh@gmail.com
