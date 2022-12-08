With the temperature rapidly approaching 40 degrees on a recent Wednesday night, many residents in Strasburg found themselves curled up on the couch with a warm blanket, a festive beverage and good company.
But one woman spent her evening standing inside the Valley Laundromat on Massanutten Street, ensuring that those in need would have enough quarters to do their laundry.
For four and a half years, Jennifer Roszelle has been running the town’s only Laundry Love night. Armed with a bag of quarters and a Laundry Love T-shirt, she fills the machines’ quarter slots for anyone who will accept the help.
Laundry Love is a charity that helps people facing financial hardship do their laundry.
The organization is based in California and was founded in 2003. There are currently just five Laundry Love locations in Virginia — two near Blacksburg, one in Norfolk, one in West Falls Church, and the one in Strasburg. The organization is not highly structured and each location is independent of the others.
Roszelle said she stumbled upon the organization by chance and with a little help from YouTube algorithms.
“I had insomnia and I was on YouTube,” said Roszelle, who has lived in Strasburg since 1999. “You know how YouTube just recommends videos for you to watch, and one was about LaundryLove.org. And that’s what I was looking for! A way to serve my community, and I’m like, ‘I can do that, it’s not a huge time commitment, it’s not a huge financial commitment.’”
Since then Roszelle has been running her Laundry Love night once a month — the last Wednesday of the month from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. She also provides soap and dryer sheets.
“They handle their own laundry, I just put the quarters in, and knowing how hard finances are, I try not to limit people on it, but if we have a lot of people in need, we might have to limit it to two loads per family,” she said. “These are about $8 [per load].”
Roszelle says the people she helps come from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Many are single or young mothers who are pinching every available penny to make ends meet.
“I have two and one on the way, so this helps a lot,” said Shelby Gillespie, 27, of Strasburg as she motions to her two blonde toddlers racing each other across the room. “Especially when they’re sick; it adds so much extra money to what we’re already trying to keep up with, so these days really help.”
Gillespie, along with her mother are folding clothes and keeping tabs on the pair of children. It’s their second time at Laundry Love night and Gillespie is all smiles as she explains how helpful the charity has been during the holiday season.
Roszelle said she knows how difficult it can be to balance expenses as a single parent.
“I used to be a single mom and had little kids and people don’t realize how much it costs,” she said. “We estimated it’s probably like $150 a month for a small family. You got a single mom with three kids, it’s a lot of money down here.”
Roszelle said that others who come frequently, those she calls her “regulars,” are older and live alone. She tries to keep in touch with her regulars by texting them a reminder when it’s time for Laundry Love night.
“They’re giving me their information so that I can text them, so I respect that. I don’t contact with other things, it’s a reminder.”
Roszelle said donations are accepted at the organization’s website www.laundrylove.org.
Another way to donate and help is to just show up at the laundromat with quarters on the last Wednesday of the month. Roszelle said sometimes other people in the laundromat donate their leftover quarters.
She hopes with the opening of the bus line, more people in the area will have easy access to a laundromat, and that other people will become interested in helping her with her night, or starting their own at their local laundromat.
“If we had a round of volunteers and we could circulate people, that would be great. And if there are other businesses that would like to support it,” she said.
