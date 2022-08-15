WINCHESTER — Wednesday is National Nonprofit Day, a commemoration held every year on Aug. 17 to honor the services provided to communities by nonprofit agencies and the volunteers who serve them.
One of those volunteers is Dr. Judy Nguyen, an anesthesiologist from Stephens City who works primarily with Winchester Anesthesiologists Inc. at 874 Fox Drive, a private practice that serves Winchester Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the region owned by Valley Health.
Nguyen frequently uses paid leave from Winchester Anesthesiologists to work with Operation Smile, a global nonprofit that serves more than 30 countries and specializes in surgical repairs for children born with cleft lips and palates who cannot access or afford proper medical treatments.
Nguyen has been part of 41 surgical programs and participated in 815 reconstructive surgeries with Operation Smile. Her most recent excursion was in May to Honduras, an impoverished nation in Central America where she has volunteered a dozen times.
"I'll come back to a country and I will see kids I've taken care of a couple of years back and they recognize me, they remember me," Nguyen said in a media release issued by Dion Marketing Co. on behalf of Operation Smile. "[It's] the best feeling in the world to see them grow ... That’s why I keep doing it."
According to the release, Nguyen first learned about Operation Smile in 1997 and was impressed by the nonprofit's commitment to quality control and ensuring all patients receive the best possible care.
"You may feel good at what you're doing, but if the outcome is not good, then you're not doing anything," Nguyen said in the release. "There's got to be good outcomes and there's got to be accountability, and I think Operation Smile does a fine job of that."
Another aspect of Operation Smile that appealed to Nguyen was its absence of a religious affiliation, the release states. The nonprofit's nonsecular approach allows it to focus solely on improving the lives of children and global health systems and makes it possible for medical volunteers to connect with local health care workers regardless of beliefs or faith.
"It helps to reinforce the fact that we're a global community, that we work together, that we help each other without any specific gains or anything like that," Nguyen said in the release. "It just makes the world a better place."
To learn more about Operation Smile and its global service mission, visit operationsmile.org.
