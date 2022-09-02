There should be plenty of locally grown apples to sink your teeth into this fall.
Growers seem pretty pleased with the quantity and quality of this season's crop, though apples in some orchards were damaged by hail over the spring and summer.
"It's a nice crop — even with a little bit of hail," said John Marker of Marker-Miller Orchards in Frederick County, which has about 200 acres of apple orchards in addition to a farm market. "It has been a good growing season, so the apples have good size and good flavor."
His crop got "kissed by Mother Nature" on May 27 when a hail storm pecked at the young apples growing on his trees.
"It really clobbered us," Marker said.
But the apples were young enough that the wounded fruit healed, though some cosmetic damage remains.
Marker, who grows about 28 apple varieties, began harvesting the earlier varieties in July. More recently he began picking Honeycrisp, a popular eating and baking variety known for its sweetness, juiciness and crispness. Rivaling Honeycrisp in popularity at his market is Nittany, which is picked later in the fall and is a cross between a York and a Golden Delicious. It's good for eating, baking and applesauce.
"Some people show up here just for those," he said about Nittany.
He's also added a few new varieties for customers to try including Autumn Crisp, EverCrisp and Arkansas Black.
About 40% of Marker's crop goes to the fresh market while 60% is sold for processing.
Kayla Lawrence of Richard's Fruit Market in Frederick County, which grows about 15 apple varieties on 30 acres, said her family's crop was impacted by a freeze in April and a hail storm in early July, but "it's still looking pretty good so far," which is information she has gleaned from her father, Eddie, who is the fruit grower.
"We picked Goldens and Galas this past weekend and they're in cold storage getting ready to grade," Lawrence said.
While Mother Nature hasn't wielded anything "traumatic" on this year's apple crop, Lawrence said the April freeze wiped out about half of her family's 15-acre peach crop.
A small portion of her family's apples are sold for processing, but most go to their farm market for retail sales.
In terms of popularity, Lawrence said Golden Delicious is always a "go-to" variety for customers, with Nittany a "strong second."
Virginia ranks sixth in the nation in apple production, producing 5 million to 6 million bushels annually, according to the USDA, and Frederick County has the most apple trees in the state, with 4,400 acres of apple orchards at 30 farms.
Seventy percent of Virginia apples are sold for processing and made into products such as applesauce, apple juice, apple butter, slices and cider, according to the Virginia Apple Board.
Even though the number of local apple orchards has decreased over the years, the growers who remain are diehards.
"A lot of people still love to grow apples," said third-generation orchardist Cordell Watt, who operates the 750-acre Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore, which has orchards in Virginia and West Virginia. "A lot of families are trying really hard to stay in it. Everybody's looking for their niche."
Watt grows about 30 apple varieties and operates one of two commercial apple packing houses in the area. The other is operated by Glaize Apples. About 60% of Watt's crop goes to the fresh market and 40% to processing.
His fresh market apples find their way into school lunches, chain stores and farm markets.
"We're very broad and spread out," he said.
To stay in the apple business, many growers have reduced the scope of their orchards from "large scale to more farm market-type," Watt said, and he expects that trend will continue.
Marker, for instance, said he will continue to make his orchards more manageable for his daughter, who manages the farm market.
Diane Kearns, a longtime Frederick County apple grower who has about 750 acres of apple orchards under the recently formed DTS LLC, sells most of her apples for processing; less than 5% go to the fresh market. She said she is focused on finding "niche processing markets," like those that cater to cideries or the organic market.
"The goal is to make money. As long as I can make money, great," she said. "If they are older trees or the wrong variety, they've got to go."
She said the area's apple industry "doesn't look quite as critical as it did, but I certainly wouldn't call it sustainable. Everybody is figuring out which way they're gonna go. The fresh market guys will survive, they'll figure it out. The processing people, fewer apples are going to go for processing," because, she noted, "the processing apple market hasn't been profitable for awhile."
Helping pick this year's crop will be about 240 workers, most of whom began arriving in early August at the migrant labor camp operated by the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association on Fairmont Avenue in Winchester.
Executive Secretary Joe Robinson, who manages the camp, said about 200 workers are here, with the rest expected over Labor Day weekend.
Most of the apple pickers are H-2A visa workers from Mexico, in addition to 64 H-2A workers from Jamaica and about 30 domestic workers from Florida, Robinson said. A few of the workers arrived as early as March to help with pruning and other orchard maintenance. An H-2A visa allows a foreign national worker into the U.S. for temporary agricultural work.
Local growers rent the workers by the day to harvest their apples.
***
Even though the apple business has its challenges, Watt said he stays in it because he enjoys it.
"If we can grow good apples and keep the bills paid, it's a good life," he said.
He said he tells his sons, Eli, 11, and Beau, 9, the same thing his father told him: If they want to join the family's apple business when they're older, that's great, but if they don't want to, that's OK, too.
"If you're not happy you won't succeed because you're dealing with so many factors," Watt said, including the weather, which is unpredictable. "You can't push somebody into this."
Marker said his many years of growing apples have taught him one thing: He's not the one in charge. Mother Nature is.
Watt said he feels "really good" about this year's crop, especially since there has been a good amount of rainfall. "My mantra is, 'If the grass is growing, the fruit it growing, and we've mowed at the farm every week this summer."
Kearns also seems happy with crop, noting she's seeing results from new strategies she's using to make her orchard's yield more consistent from year to year.
As long as Mother Nature cooperates, it should be a good harvest, the growers said.
"The first celebration is when you get the apples picked," said Watt. "The second celebration is when you get them sold."
