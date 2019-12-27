WINCHESTER — A civilian employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Division in Frederick County was one of 141 members of the federal government’s Senior Executive Service presented with a 2019 Presidential Rank Award.
Alvin B. “Al” Lee, the division’s director of programs and business, received the award on Dec. 17 during the Senior Executive Association’s Leadership Summit at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The Senior Executive Association (SEA), a nonprofit professional group that promotes public service, further honored Lee by designating him a Distinguished Rank recipient, an honor given to just 1% of people in the federal government’s Senior Executive Service. According to the SEA, Distinguished Rank recognizes executives responsible for sustained and extraordinary accomplishments. This year, only 30 of the 141 Presidential Rank Awards included the Distinguished Rank designation.
The Presidential Rank Award is the top award a civilian federal employee can receive. It was created in 1978 to recognize exemplary leaders who have overseen successful federal initiatives that had a sweeping impact. Executives are nominated by agency heads and reviewed by a board made up of private citizens and approved by the president of the United States.
According to a media release from the Transatlantic Division, Lee earned the award for work accomplished when he was programs director for the Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division in Atlanta, a position he held from January 2014 until he joined the Transatlantic Division in June. During his more than five-year tenure, Lee was responsible for the overall management, integration and execution of more than $8 billion in civil works program expenditures, including hydroelectric, navigation, flood damage reduction, recreation, ecosystem restoration, endangered species recovery, regulatory, regional safety and emergency response missions.
“Al is an incredible asset to the Transatlantic Division,” Col. Christopher G. Beck, commander of the division at 201 Prince Frederick Drive, said in the release. “His ability to understand how to shape an organization for success today and relevancy tomorrow are unparalleled, but more importantly is how he shapes people. He coaches, teaches and mentors his entire team in every engagement so they are better leaders, supervisors and team members.”
Lee served 26 years in the Army, retiring in 2011 with the rank of colonel before joining the Army Corps of Engineers. His civilian career accomplishments include providing emergency responses to numerous disastrous weather events, including hurricanes Florence, Irma, Maria, Matthew, Michael and Sandy, as well as epic flooding on the Mississippi River.
“I would like to thank the teams that I have worked for over my career that assisted me in achieving this level of success,” Lee, who lives in Loudoun County, said in the release.
The Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Division provides design, construction and engineering services to a dozen countries in the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Pakistan and more. It is currently involved in 203 infrastructure projects with a total value of $5.8 billion.
For more information on the Transatlantic Division, visit tad.usace.army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.