A Roanoke man who allegedly beat a woman in Frederick County last year to terminate her pregnancy was fatally shot in Roanoke on Aug. 20.
Malik Ivan Sims, 27, was found dead just off the roadway at the intersection of Garden City Boulevard SE and Riverland Road SE, according to Roanoke police. Caitlyn Cline, a police spokeswoman, said on Thursday that she didn’t have details about the murder investigation other than it is ongoing and no arrests have been made. She said she couldn’t comment on whether the killing and assault may have been linked.
Sims had been scheduled to appear on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, where a plea was expected to be entered or a trial date set, according to his court-appointed attorney Jonathan L. Silvester. On Nov. 18, Sims was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in a robbery, assault and battery, breaking and entering, abduction and use of a firearm in an abduction.
The charges were over an incident reported at a home in the 100 block of Williamson Place just after midnight on Feb. 6, 2019. Danielle Terai Banks, who was seven weeks pregnant at the time, told police a man she later identified as Sims smashed the deadbolt lock on the front door to get in shortly after midnight, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Darrin W. Bursey, a county Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Banks said she was punched in the face and stomach before the attacker fled. She said the assault came shortly after the baby’s father, who also was from Roanoke, demanded she end the pregnancy. “Banks is certain the suspect that assaulted her was intending to cause harm to the [fetus],” Bursey wrote.
Information on whether the assault affected the pregnancy was unavailable on Thursday. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman told The Winchester Star shortly after the attack that Banks also told police the assailant demanded money that he said her brother owed him.
Banks said the attacker was wearing a bandanna, but she saw his face during the assault and recognized it was Sims because he had sent her a friend request on Facebook, according to the affidavit.
Police recovered the bandanna and Sims’ DNA was on it, court documents indicate. But Silvester said Sims told him he was innocent.
