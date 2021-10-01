WINCHESTER — Drawing inspiration from two miniature horses on her farm in Frederick County, local author Rebecca Lillis has penned her third book.
“The Little White Horse That Wanted to Be Brown” discusses friendship and the simple truth that “we don’t have to look like one another to be friends,” Lillis said.
“One evening I came home after it rained, and I had two brown horses because the white one had rolled in the mud and was covered from head to toe,” said Lillis, 74. “So, I thought to myself, why would it want to be brown? Then the idea for the book was born.”
The book, which features illustrations by Lillis, also has “thought-provoking” questions for parents to ask their children and then write down their answers.
“Years from now they’ll be able to look back at those answers,” Lillis said.
Lillis will sign copies of the book on two occasions — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall and Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richard’s Fruit Market at 6410 Middle Road.
The book is $9.95 and is available on Amazon, along with both of her other books “Yonah Daughter of the Wind” and “Trinka the Timid Dinosaur.”
Lillis said she’s used writing, including poetry, as a hobby since her days in college.
“I had a great creative writing teacher who was an author herself and she liked my poetry and encouraged me,” she said. “I kept that on the back burner the rest of my life.”
She also has a soft spot for children, having been a teacher at Daniel Morgan Middle School for 16 years.
“I think my teaching comes out in children’s books,” she said, “even though I taught middle school.”
