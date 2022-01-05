Local opioid deaths remained high last year, but they would’ve been astronomical without the use of the overdose antidote naloxone.
There were at least 33 fatal overdoses in 2021 in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. But local firefighters and police saved at least 200 lives with naloxone.
Marketed as Narcan, the synthetic narcotic similar to morphine blocks the effects of opioids on the nervous system. A generation ago, it was rarely used, but as the nearly decade-long opioid epidemic continues, it’s become a wonder drug saving thousands of lives around the nation. Between 1996 and 2014, at least 27,000 people were revived with naloxone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Naloxone has been sold over the counter in Virginia since 2016 as a nasal spray, but it can also be injected. A dose of about two milligrams retails for about $70, according to drugs.com. In April, the Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dosage of nalaxone marketed as Kloxxado. It delivers 8 milligrams of naloxone per dose compared to 2 or 4 milligram dosages of Narcan.
With the epidemic intensifying in recent years due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin, firefighters and police often have to use several doses of naloxone for revivals. Some victims are revived multiple times in the same year.
In Winchester, police officers don’t carry naloxone, but there was a record amount of usage by firefighters last year. Fire Chief Jonathan Henschel attributed the increase to several factors including easy access to drugs and increased emotional and financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department had the most usages and saves for local fire and police departments last year. Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said naloxone and most drugs carried by firefighters are supplied by Valley Health System at no cost to the department. He said the frequent use of naloxone is unfortunate but necessary.
“We continue to see patients in life-threatening situations from the use of drugs,” Majchrzak said in an email. “We continue to use all the tools in our tool box to address the dire circumstances we find our patients in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.