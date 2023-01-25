WINCHESTER — Many people dream of writing a book or starting their own business. Sharon Farinholt has done both.
The Winchester resident and former owner of the successful Crown Trophy shop at 661 Millwood Ave. has published her first book, “The Marathon of Running a Business,” to give aspiring entrepreneurs some valuable advice on becoming their own bosses.
“For a couple of years, I’ve been writing and trying to decide what I was going to do with it, if I was going to try publishing or just have fun writing my thoughts down and passing it on to my kids and grandkids,” Farinholt said on Tuesday morning. “I finally decided last year that I wanted to publish so I gave myself until the end of the year. It was published on December 27th.”
Farinholt, whose day job is working as a Realtor with ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester, said she was supported by many friends and loved ones while writing the book, but fellow author and Winchester resident Jay Foreman provided particularly valuable insight into getting her title published by the company that has released some of his children’s books, Genesis Publishing House of Oklahoma.
“The Marathon of Running a Business,” which is an informative yet fast read at just 82 pages, compares starting and operating a business to another of Farinholt’s passions, which is running marathons.
“Before you start with anything, before you get to the starting line, you have to have a plan in place,” she said. “In racing, you have to train, reach certain miles, get to the finish line. In business, your mile markers are certain goals you’re working toward and, just like in a marathon, you can hit a wall ... and have to decide whether to keep going or to stop.
“I talk in the book about a lady — I didn’t know who she was at all — who yelled, ‘No regrets, keep it on the course, Sharon,’ during a race when I was about to walk away,” Farinholt said. “She encouraged me to keep going, and that’s the race that got me qualified for the Boston Marathon [in 2013].”
Farinholt doesn’t position herself as a multimillionaire offering sure-fire techniques for building a corporate empire. Rather, she is a woman who found success and fulfillment in running a small business and wants to share her insight with others considering a similar path.
“Being in business takes a lot of work, so you have to have the mindset that you’re going to do the work to get there,” she said. “You have to be able to put in the work that it takes to be successful in business, in life, in a race.”
Farinholt said she wrote “The Marathon of Running a Business” to inspire future entrepreneurs just like that unknown woman inspired her to keep running when she was ready to quit.
“You don’t want to look back and say, ‘Why didn’t I do this?’” Farinholt said. “Fear can motivate you or paralyze you. The choice is yours.”
“The Marathon of Running a Business” is available in paperback from BarnesandNoble.com, and in either paperback or a digital version for tablets at Amazon.com. You can also get a copy straight from the source because Farinholt will have her first book signing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Solenberger’s True Value Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave. in Winchester. Signed paperbacks purchased at the book signing will cost $11.99 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.