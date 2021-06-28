WINCHESTER — As Jennifer Myers donated blood on Thursday at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Fortress Drive, she talked about her son having heart surgery when he was 4 months old.
His surgery required donated blood.
"I feel like I need to give my part back, because it's used in a lot of ways people don't realize," the Winchester resident said.
Myers also wanted to make a blood donation because she heard there's a national blood shortage, which is impacting local health care providers such as Winchester Medical Center.
WMC, operated by Valley Health System, receives donated blood from the American Red Cross and Inova Health System.
The American Red Cross last week warned of a "severe" blood shortage as people undergo surgical procedures that may have been postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic and as they return to their pre-pandemic lives, which may result in the need for emergency care.
According to Jonathan McNamara, Red Cross Virginia's communications director, the blood shortage is expected to last throughout the summer.
"That's why donors who joined us in the past, we're asking them to join us again, and new donors to potentially step up to the plate and join us in the drive," McNamara said.
Someone needs donated blood every two seconds in America, he noted.
Dr. Terral Goode, WMC's medical director for trauma and acute care, said he often sees patients with life-threatening injuries that require donated blood.
The blood shortage is a fairly new development at WMC, as Goode said staff was made aware of it about two weeks ago. He said WMC has policies and procedures to conserve its existing blood supply.
"This is a scarcity or a blood shortage we haven't seen," he said.
Goode said the shortage is tied to a lack of blood donors during the pandemic, as people stayed at home and quarantined over the past year.
The shortage is particularly impacting Type O negative blood, Goode said, which is the type of blood anyone can receive. In emergency rooms, patients who are bleeding and in a life-threatening situation often initially receive Type O blood and later receive blood specifically matching their type.
Goode and his staff must be careful with the amount of blood they use, as the supply can quickly deplete.
"With this shortage, we are having to make some harder choices," he said. "That is going to lead to some choices that we have to be thoughtful about."
Goode said eligible residents can help by donating blood.
To donate blood locally, schedule an appointment at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/location/winchester-american-red-cross.html.
The blood donation center is open 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Thursday.
