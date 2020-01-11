WINCHESTER — Stuart Williams wrapped up the week by cleaning out his office, churning through paperwork and saying goodbye to staff and volunteers at the Shenandoah Area Council‘s headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America.
After a decade serving as the council’s CEO and scout executive, Williams left 107 Youth Development Court on Friday to take the reins of an even larger Boy Scout council in North Carolina.
“It’s time for a change,” he said as he took a short break.
Williams said 10 years as leader of the Shenandoah Area Council was “almost too long,” noting that executives of most Boy Scout councils typically hold the position for four to six years.
Williams was recently hired to head up the Central North Carolina Council of Boy Scouts of America, which serves a heavily populated region between Charlotte and Raleigh, and is just south of Winston-Salem.
“They serve close to 8,000 Scouts,” Williams said.
In comparison, the Winchester-based Shenandoah Area Council has a total membership of approximately 4,200 boys and girls in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
According to information from the Shenandoah Area Council’s board of directors, Williams is credited with increasing membership in the organization for six of his 10 years. He also oversaw a 144% increase in financial support from the Friends of Scouting group, a 70% rise in overall donations, a $1 million improvement to the council’s coffers and more.
Additionally, Williams led a $700,000 rehabilitation of Camp Rock Enon, a Frederick County residential camp used by the Boy Scouts of America that went from standing on the edge of closure due to potential health and safety concerns to being one of the top 15 Boy Scout camps in Virginia and North Carolina.
“Stuart often worked behind the scenes to help lead the council through numerous challenges socially, financially and from national BSA [Boys Scouts of America] policy,” according to a Jan. 3 board letter announcing Williams’ resignation to Shenandoah Area Council volunteers and community leaders.
Williams also guided the council through some difficult situations involving the national Boy Scouts of America. In the past three years, the organization decided to allow girls to join, had a highly publicized split with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and considered filing for bankruptcy after being sued by 15 former scouts who claimed they were sexually abused by a Chicago-area scoutmaster in the 1980s.
“As long as we stick with scouting values in everything we do, we continue to move forward and be successful,” Williams said.
Williams, who is married and has three children, said the timing of his departure works out well for his family. As he joins the Central North Carolina Council and searches for a new house in North Carolina, his wife will remain in the Winchester area for a few more months so she can try to sell their current home and their kids can finish out the school year.
“The twins will be heading off to college, and our youngest will be able to start in a new high school,” Williams said.
Rodney Carpenter, director of Boy Scouts of America’s Southern Region Area 7, which encompasses Virginia and North Carolina, said finding a new CEO for the Shenandoah Area Council will require a somewhat lengthy nationwide search.
“We hope to have the new CEO/scout executive in place no later than May 1st,” said Carpenter, who will assist with managing the council during the transitional process.
“Stuart has been an outstanding leader,” Carpenter added. “He’s going to be missed.”
Williams said he’s leaving Winchester with fond memories and deep gratitude for the volunteers and supporters that helped to make the Shenandoah Area Council a success.
“This was my first time operating as a scout executive, and that can be scary,” he said. “There was never a time I felt alone in this community. ... Everybody was always looking out for our family and its best interests, and that just can’t be replaced.”
